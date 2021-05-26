Summer Means a Return to Activity, and Time for Cibadol Products

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of quarantine and inactivity, we're heading into the Memorial Day holiday and the official start of the summer season. For many of us, getting out in the post-COVID world this summer will mean an end to being cooped up and a return to an active lifestyle; which might also mean more scrapes, sunburn and sore muscles.

A recent study reported that a growing number of consumers started using cannabidiol (CBD) products during the COVID-19 pandemic. That increase in usage has coincided with a years-long and a rapidly rising trend of CBD becoming more acceptable and mainstream for much of the American public.

This summer is also a good time for consumers to become acquainted – or reacquainted -- with Cibadol (CY-buh-dol), one of the most potent, cost-efficient and highest-quality brands of CBD products available.

"We've been growing, harvesting, processing our own top-of-the-line hemp, and manufacturing our CBD products since 2015," said Andy Rodosevich, CEO of Hemp Depot, the parent company of Cibadol. "We bring a lot of experience to our CBD brands, and have a mission of presenting the best-possible products at the best possible price – sometimes costing 50% less than what our competitors offer."

Along with years of experience, Cibadol controls its entire supply chain. Starting with its Colorado-grown hemp, cultivated under organic standards, the company is vertically integrated and uses automated manufacturing lines to keep its overhead low.

"From our innovative drink tablets to our gummie bears, roll-on muscle gel, and THC-free salve, we're excited to make available CBD products that everyone can afford," said Rodosevich. "We're not a startup that doesn't know what it's doing, and we're not like some companies that haven't even bothered to try and make their prices affordable. Cibadol brings to the CBD market the potency, quality and traceability consumers expect and demand."

The Cibadol line of products is available online in all 50 states.

Read more about Cibadol at https://www.cibadol.com

About Hemp Depot - At Hemp Depot, Pure Starts Here™. Hemp Depot is one of the largest providers of the highest-quality hemp CBD oil products, seed and clones in the U.S., proven with third-party testing. Because of Hemp Depot's commitment to purity and strength, our consumer and wholesale customers receive the best full-spectrum and 100% THC-free CBD products on the market, all grown, formulated and processed entirely in our facilities in Colorado.

Hemp Depot is one of the nation's largest and most trusted hemp brands specializing in seed genetics, planting, harvesting, formulating, wholesaling, and retailing cannabis for CBD under a variety of best-selling labels, as well as white labels for humans and pets. For more information visit https://hempdepotco.com/

SOURCE Hemp Depot

Related Links

https://www.hempdepotco.com

