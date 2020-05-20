Summer of Accelerate to Deliver Continuing Education, InsurTech Insights to Independent Agency Community

DENVER, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vertafore and the Network of Vertafore Users (NetVU) announced the Summer of Accelerate, powered by NetVU. In place of NetVU's annual in-person Accelerate conference, this collaborative effort will offer a full season of virtual professional development and connection free to Vertafore customers and NetVU members.

Known as the spring's most significant InsurTech conference, for more than four decades Accelerate has brought together insurance professionals for continuing education, networking, industry updates and previews of the latest advances in InsurTech. When it became clear that the COVID-19 pandemic would impact the 2020 live event, NetVU and Vertafore quickly evaluated new ways to deliver the Accelerate experience that attendees look forward to.

Beyond simply switching to a virtual format, the slate of Summer of Accelerate offerings is designed to give participants a way to continue their professional development and build relationships in this time when we could all use more connections to our colleagues and peers. In addition, NetVU and Vertafore are providing the Summer of Accelerate at no cost to ensure all customers and members can take advantage.

This expanded digital approach to Accelerate includes:

Annual Meeting of NetVU Members on May 27 with the latest announcements from NetVU and the election of a new board of directors.

with the latest announcements from NetVU and the election of a new board of directors. Kickoff Event with Vertafore, June 9–11. Attendees will get a preview of the latest in InsurTech, engage in interactive breakouts and see Vertafore's areas of investment to help the independent agency channel thrive.

Attendees will get a preview of the latest in InsurTech, engage in interactive breakouts and see Vertafore's areas of investment to help the independent agency channel thrive. Summer School : NetVU is offering more than 100 member-led virtual training sessions, during which users will learn valuable best practices from other members to use their Vertafore technology solutions more effective and efficient.

: NetVU is offering more than 100 member-led virtual training sessions, during which users will learn valuable best practices from other members to use their Vertafore technology solutions more effective and efficient. Virtual networking throughout the summer to stay connected to other professionals.

"NetVU's mission is to provide our members with access to the industry's best training, led by industry experts and a thriving online community for idea exchange," said Mike Foy, president of Foy Insurance and conference steering committee chairman. "We're driven by members helping each other to get the most out of their Vertafore solutions, so we're excited to celebrate our strength in members virtually this year with the Summer of Accelerate."

"Each year we look forward to unveiling the latest and greatest to our customers, and more importantly, getting to hear from them first-hand during our time together at Accelerate," said Cassidy Smirnow, Vertafore's chief customer officer. "This year's summer-long virtual approach ensures that our customers get the news, education and training sessions they want, as well as opening up virtual networking opportunities while we are all working from home."

Learn more about the full Summer of Accelerate at www.summerofaccelerate.com.

