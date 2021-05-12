Summer Programs at Newport Academy Provide Help for Teens Struggling with Pandemic-Related Mental Health Issues and Academic Motivation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens struggling with depression, anxiety, isolation, and other mental health issues who may have fallen behind academically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have a new option to get back on track this summer. Newport Academy, a nationwide series of evidence-based healing centers, is offering a summer refresh program for young people to address mental health issues while catching up academically and gaining executive functioning skills.

According to a national poll conducted by the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, about half of parents say their teenagers' mental health has worsened during the pandemic. A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the proportion of 12- to 17-year-olds visiting emergency rooms for mental health reasons rose 31 percent for most of 2020 compared with 2019. Additionally, in a nationally representative study conducted by NBC News and Challenge Success, 57 percent of high school students said that their parents' expectations for their academic performance stayed the same during the pandemic, while 34 percent said their expectations increased, adding pressure and anxiety to an already uncertain, challenging situation.

"Even prior to COVID-19, we were seeing a steady increase in teen mental health issues that have been substantially amplified by the pandemic," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer of Newport Academy. "Combine this with ongoing academic expectations and social isolation and we begin to see the magnitude of the problems our teens are facing, and the urgent need for sustainable healing."

With an integrative approach, Newport Academy's summer outpatient programs create an individualized, comprehensive treatment plan with a robust family component to help teens reestablish a solid foundation for thriving this fall and beyond. Evidence-based therapeutic modalities are incorporated such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and experiential therapy. Newport Academy partners with local schools to target learning gaps and optimize success with certified teachers using comprehensive assessments in a strengths-based approach. Credit recovery options are available for students who have failed a class this year or who missed pertinent instruction.

Executive functioning skills support will also be provided in an effort to help students who are struggling with attention issues, motivation, organization, planning, and time management, further promoting success.

With locations in Northern and Southern California, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, and Atlanta, Newport Academy offers three summer options: Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and weekly Outpatient Programs. Enrollment is open now. Click here for more information about these programs or visit NewportAcademy.com.

About Newport Academy

Newport Academy, a program of Newport Healthcare, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Newport nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

