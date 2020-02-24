Summer Programs Provide Active, Leadership Experience

Adventure Camp (Three sessions: July 5-10, July 12-17 and July 19-24, 2020) – Campers in grades 1-6 will realize their potential through adventure skills training and fun that promotes leadership, teamwork, self-confidence, and physical endurance.

Lancers Day Camp (Two sessions: June 29-July 3 and July 27-31, 2020) – An exciting, fun-filled time with recreational and team-building activities in archery, rock wall climbing, rappelling, swimming, and more for campers in grades 1-6.

Raider School (August 10-19, 2020) – An intense experience for young adults in grades 7-12 to overcome challenges, build self-confidence and develop individually and as a member of a team. Raider School gives teens the opportunity to be highly competitive at both the regional and national level.

"Throughout all our summer programs, campers participate in a variety of activities that enrich their courage, leadership and teamwork skills," said Eric Wozniak, Ph.D., headmaster at St. John's Northwestern. "Our highly trained staff, faculty and counselors are dedicated to providing safe, fun and inclusive experiences for your child to enjoy. Whether in the classroom, rappelling off the 43' tower, or enjoying activities on Nagawicka Lake, your child is sure to reach new heights this summer!"

All summer programs are held on the Academy's 110-acre campus in Delafield. For more information and to register, visit www.sjnma.org/camps or call (800) 752-2338.

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Leadership Academies prepares boys and girls to become young adults to increase their potential for lifetime success through excellence in Academics, Leadership Skills, Spiritual and Character Development, and Athletics/Wellness. For more information, visit www.sjnma.org.

