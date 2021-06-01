SUMMER REDISCOVE(RED): A Digital Festival To Fight COVID, Launching June 15

Starting June 15, the SUMMER REDISCOVE(RED) AR VIP lounge on Snapchat is free for everyone and will show the full festival lineup, as well as giving visitors opportunities to virtually try on (RED)'s summer merch, get special (RED) cook-along recipes, play a (VESPA) RED mini-game , and more. Fans can also check out RED.org/summer to stay up to date on festival events, which include:

THE (RED) ALL-STAR KITCHEN COOK ALONG SERIES, HOSTED BY BILLY HARRIS WITH CELEBRITY CHEFS & GUESTS

Support the fight against COVID by purchasing a ticket to one of four celebrity cook-alongs in the (RED) ALL-STAR KITCHEN, hosted by Billy Harris. Billy will be joined by singer and songwriter, P!NK and Chef Andrew Zimmern, 'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson and Chef Aarón Sánchez, actor and comedian Joel McHale and Chef Kristen Kish, as well as Al Roker who will cook live with Chef Tyler Florence! Tickets to each interactive cook-along are limited and priced at just $25 (plus ticketing fees), and thanks to generous dollar matching by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, every ticket purchased will result in $100 to the Global Fund. The cook-along series is generously supported by Merck, and tickets are available now.

PHOEBE ROBINSON AND SPECIAL GUESTS GO '(INSIDE THE PARENS)' FOR A SPECIAL CONVERSATION SERIES

Stand-up comedian, New York Times best-selling writer and actress, Phoebe Robinson, is inviting everyone to go (INSIDE THE PARENS) through a series of honest conversations around the systemic issues facing women and girls, multicultural and the LGBTQ+ communities in the fight against pandemics. Guests joining Phoebe include Actor and Activist, Javier Muñoz, NYT Bestselling Author, Producer and Founder & CEO of Phenomenal, Meena Harris, Founder and CEO of The Honey Pot Company, Beatrice Dixon, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Alexis McGill Johnson, Merck's VP of Social Business Innovation, Carmen Villar and others. Viewers will have opportunities to donate online, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will generously match every dollar donated.

DRLUPO & FELLOW GAMERS JOIN SUMMER REDISCOVE(RED) TO SUPPORT THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID

Gaming fans can support the fight against COVID this summer by doing what they love - supporting their favorite content creators as they STREAM FOR (RED). Headlined by the legendary DrLupo, fellow content creators gaming for (RED) this coming July include Sylvia 'Queen Arrow' Gathoni in Kenya, Thabo 'Yvng Savage' Moloi in South Africa, with additional creators to be announced! During each stream, fans and followers will have opportunities to learn more about (RED)'s work and donate to the Global Fund COVID-19 Response. Tripling the impact, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will generously match two dollars for every dollar donated during streams.

LEARNING SELF-CARE & WELLNESS IN THE COVID-ERA

Join Therabody founder and Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Jason Wersland in a special Instagram Live discussion on wellness and learn how to recover and recharge. For your best night's rest, Blissy will also offer best practices and sleep tips as part of the campaign.

SHOP HUNDREDS OF PRODUCTS AND BAG LIMITED EDITION SUMMER REDISCOVE(RED) FESTIVAL SWAG AT AMAZON.COM/RED

Just in time for warmer days and summer nights, check out the all-new (RED) Originals: SUMMER merchandise available for purchase at Amazon.com/RED . The collection includes one-of-a-kind apparel and festival favorites, including t-shirts, water bottles, towels, and more, with each purchase going to support (RED)'s campaigns focused on generating funds and awareness for the fight against pandemics.

Elsewhere in the (RED) storefront on Amazon , there are many summer-essential (PRODUCT)RED items available, each generating money to support the life-saving work of the Global Fund. These include:

Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT) RED

(PRODUCT) RED Theragun mini and PRO

Theragun mini and PRO (TRUFF) RED Hotter Sauce

Hotter Sauce Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones and Pill+ Portable Speaker (PRODUCT) RED

DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III

About (RED)

(RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID and its devastating impact on the world's most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response.

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. (RED) partners include: Amazon, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Buffalo Games, Calm, Claro, Durex, eos, Girl Skateboards, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Montblanc, NTWRK, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Telcel, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask and Vespa. (RED) Supporters include: Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $650 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 220 million people. The money raised by (RED)'s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.

