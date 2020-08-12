Summer Sessions Heat Up Facebook With 'The Olivia Rox Show'

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising pop star Olivia Rox entertains fans with her own music & talk show airing on Facebook. Songbird Records is happy to announce that she's back with Season 2 of "The Olivia Rox Show - The Summer Sessions," premiering this Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 4 PM PST/7 PM EST, featuring special guest On The Outside. With over two billion views, this pop/country boy band is making huge waves in the music industry. These social media giants are known as the official boy band of Tik Tok. Host/rising pop star Olivia Rox will be interviewing them as well as performing a song together. OTO also performs an exclusive, acoustic performance of its new hit single "Why Me."

The Olivia Rox Show - the Summer Sessions Poster

This limited season of "The Summer Sessions," a talk & music show for fans stuck at home during COVID-19, premieres Wednesdays at 4 PM PST, then is available for streaming on Facebook and OliviaRox.com. While America and most of the world remains under self-quarantine due to coronavirus, many prominent music artists have taken to streaming performances on social media, giving their fans who can't leave the house a nice gift of music. One such pop artist is Olivia Rox (Songbird Records). After the success of her first season (reaching millions of viewers across all social media platforms), Olivia releases Season 2 to provide some much-needed fun and entertainment for everyone at home while social distancing. The first season of "The Olivia Rox Show - Live From My Living Room - The QuaranTUNE Sessions" was so well received that she's back with another season entitled "The Olivia Rox Show - The Summer Sessions." On Wednesdays, Rox will be performing music, including songs off of her pop album PopRox. Olivia is causing a sensation in the music industry with her radio hits "It Girl" and "Galileo" as well as current Top 40 single "Shooting Star." Season 2 highlights include health tips from esteemed Olympian, Gold & Silver medalist Dr. Terry Schroeder; Artist to Watch segments; a comedy special with skits from Olivia and her "fake" crew; sneak peek performances of songs from Olivia's new acoustic album "Just A Girl & Her Guitar"; and more. During these unprecedented times, 21-year-old Olivia Rox is doing all that she can to stay positive and convey the message to her fans: "Please stay safe and stay home - I will bring the music to you!"

WHAT: "The Olivia Rox Show - The Summer Sessions" - A talk show with musical guests, hosted by Olivia Rox.

WHEN: Wednesdays, Aug. 12 through September. 4 PM PST/7 PM EST

WHY: FUN! Be sure to tune in on Wednesdays this summer, as each show will include different guests, musical performances & many surprises.

WHERE: Olivia Rox Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/OliviaRoxStar/

To listen to Olivia Rox's debut album PopRox on all available platforms: https://smarturl.it/PopRox.

For additional info on Olivia Rox: www.OliviaRox.com.

Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/oliviarox/

https://twitter.com/OliviaRox/

Contact: [email protected]

