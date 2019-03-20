Summer Travel 2019: The 20 Hottest Destinations To Satisfy Your Wanderlust & Your Wallet

MIAMI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of what has been forecasted to be a record-breaking spring break for the travel industry, gears are shifting as travelers look to summer. With only 10 weeks until the season hits, Skyscanner.com, the global travel search engine, has collated and analyzed data from its more than 60 million monthly users to identify the top trending domestic and international destinations for travelers in June, July and August.

Skyscanner has found destinations and deals to appeal to every kind of budget, particularly those looking to take shorter trips in order to accommodate more travel this summer. With fares starting as low as below $100 and none over $1,000 on Skyscanner.com and the Skyscanner Mobile App, this summer could mean a lot more possibilities for travelers (and price alerts can help track these fares before booking).

Top Trending Domestic Summer Destinations Las Vegas Orlando Fort Lauderdale Dallas New Orleans San Diego Honolulu Phoenix San Juan Austin

Current Domestic Flight Deals for Summer 2019 DEPARTURE CITY DESTINATION CITY ROUND-TRIP FARE Chicago Las Vegas $122 New York Orlando $162 Boston Fort Lauderdale $243 Chicago Dallas $115 Miami New Orleans $174 Los Angeles San Diego $231 Los Angeles Honolulu $408 Chicago Phoenix $221 New York San Juan, Puerto Rico $374 Los Angeles Austin $97

*Prices are valid as of March 19, 2019, and may not always be available.

Top Trending International Summer Destinations Cuzco, Peru Seoul, South

Korea Reykjavik,

Iceland Mumbai, India Havana, Cuba San Jose del

Cabo, Mexico Shanghai, China Santiago, Chile Guangzhou,

China Cancun, Mexico

Current International Flight Deals for Summer 2019 DEPARTURE CITY DESTINATION CITY ROUND-TRIP FARE Miami Cancun, Mexico $244 New York Seoul, South Korea $948 New York Reykjavik, Iceland $342 Los Angeles Mumbai, India $777 Chicago Havana, Cuba $434 Los Angeles San Jose del Cabo, Mexico $403 New York Shanghai, China $656 Miami Santiago, Chile $764 Boston Guangzhou, China $829 Chicago Cuzco, Peru $680

*Prices are valid as of March 19, 2019, and may not always be available.

