Summer Travel 2019: The 20 Hottest Destinations To Satisfy Your Wanderlust & Your Wallet

Skyscanner's seasonal data reveals more destinations and even more deals than ever before for summer travelers

News provided by

Skyscanner

Mar 20, 2019, 10:11 ET

MIAMI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of what has been forecasted to be a record-breaking spring break for the travel industry, gears are shifting as travelers look to summer. With only 10 weeks until the season hits, Skyscanner.com, the global travel search engine, has collated and analyzed data from its more than 60 million monthly users to identify the top trending domestic and international destinations for travelers in June, July and August.

Skyscanner has found destinations and deals to appeal to every kind of budget, particularly those looking to take shorter trips in order to accommodate more travel this summer. With fares starting as low as below $100 and none over $1,000 on Skyscanner.com and the Skyscanner Mobile App, this summer could mean a lot more possibilities for travelers (and price alerts can help track these fares before booking).

Top Trending Domestic Summer Destinations

 

Las Vegas

 

Orlando

Fort Lauderdale

Dallas

New Orleans

San Diego

 

Honolulu

Phoenix

San Juan

Austin

Current Domestic Flight Deals for Summer 2019

 

DEPARTURE CITY

DESTINATION CITY

ROUND-TRIP FARE

Chicago

Las Vegas

$122

New York

Orlando

$162

Boston

Fort Lauderdale

$243

Chicago

Dallas

$115

Miami

New Orleans

$174

Los Angeles

San Diego

$231

Los Angeles

Honolulu

$408

Chicago

Phoenix

$221

New York

San Juan, Puerto Rico

$374

Los Angeles

Austin

$97

*Prices are valid as of March 19, 2019, and may not always be available.

Top Trending International Summer Destinations

 

Cuzco, Peru

Seoul, South
Korea

Reykjavik,
Iceland

Mumbai, India

Havana, Cuba

San Jose del
Cabo, Mexico

Shanghai, China

Santiago, Chile

Guangzhou,
China

Cancun, Mexico

Current International Flight Deals for Summer 2019

 

DEPARTURE CITY

DESTINATION CITY

ROUND-TRIP FARE

Miami

Cancun, Mexico

$244

New York

Seoul, South Korea

$948

New York

Reykjavik, Iceland

$342

Los Angeles

Mumbai, India

$777

Chicago

Havana, Cuba

$434

Los Angeles

San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

$403

New York

Shanghai, China

$656

Miami

Santiago, Chile

$764

Boston

Guangzhou, China

$829

Chicago

Cuzco, Peru

$680

*Prices are valid as of March 19, 2019, and may not always be available.

For more information and inspiration, please visit our news site for tons of ideas, deals and much more: https://www.skyscanner.com/tips-and-inspiration/top-summer-destinations
           

About Skyscanner
Skyscanner is a leading global travel search company providing free search of flights, hotels and car rental. Founded in 2003 Skyscanner helps to meet the travel planning needs of over 60 million people each month. Skyscanner is available in over 30 languages. Skyscanner's highly-rated free mobile app has been downloaded over 70 million times. The privately-owned company employs over 900 staff and has ten global offices in Edinburgh, Singapore, Beijing, Shenzhen, Miami, Barcelona, Glasgow, Sofia, Budapest and London. For more information, please visit http://www.skyscanner.com and our travel news site.

SOURCE Skyscanner

Related Links

http://skyscanner.net

Also from this source

Winter Blues Got You Down? Spring Travel Deals Under $500 Are The ...

How To Make Travel Your Top New Year's Resolution...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Summer Travel 2019: The 20 Hottest Destinations To Satisfy Your Wanderlust & Your Wallet

News provided by

Skyscanner

Mar 20, 2019, 10:11 ET