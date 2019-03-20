Summer Travel 2019: The 20 Hottest Destinations To Satisfy Your Wanderlust & Your Wallet
Skyscanner's seasonal data reveals more destinations and even more deals than ever before for summer travelers
Mar 20, 2019, 10:11 ET
MIAMI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of what has been forecasted to be a record-breaking spring break for the travel industry, gears are shifting as travelers look to summer. With only 10 weeks until the season hits, Skyscanner.com, the global travel search engine, has collated and analyzed data from its more than 60 million monthly users to identify the top trending domestic and international destinations for travelers in June, July and August.
Skyscanner has found destinations and deals to appeal to every kind of budget, particularly those looking to take shorter trips in order to accommodate more travel this summer. With fares starting as low as below $100 and none over $1,000 on Skyscanner.com and the Skyscanner Mobile App, this summer could mean a lot more possibilities for travelers (and price alerts can help track these fares before booking).
|
Top Trending Domestic Summer Destinations
|
Las Vegas
|
Orlando
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Dallas
|
New Orleans
|
San Diego
|
Honolulu
|
Phoenix
|
San Juan
|
Austin
|
Current Domestic Flight Deals for Summer 2019
|
DEPARTURE CITY
|
DESTINATION CITY
|
ROUND-TRIP FARE
|
Chicago
|
Las Vegas
|
$122
|
New York
|
Orlando
|
$162
|
Boston
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
$243
|
Chicago
|
Dallas
|
$115
|
Miami
|
New Orleans
|
$174
|
Los Angeles
|
San Diego
|
$231
|
Los Angeles
|
Honolulu
|
$408
|
Chicago
|
Phoenix
|
$221
|
New York
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
$374
|
Los Angeles
|
Austin
|
$97
*Prices are valid as of March 19, 2019, and may not always be available.
|
Top Trending International Summer Destinations
|
Cuzco, Peru
|
Seoul, South
|
Reykjavik,
|
Mumbai, India
|
Havana, Cuba
|
San Jose del
|
Shanghai, China
|
Santiago, Chile
|
Guangzhou,
|
Cancun, Mexico
|
Current International Flight Deals for Summer 2019
|
DEPARTURE CITY
|
DESTINATION CITY
|
ROUND-TRIP FARE
|
Miami
|
Cancun, Mexico
|
$244
|
New York
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
$948
|
New York
|
Reykjavik, Iceland
|
$342
|
Los Angeles
|
Mumbai, India
|
$777
|
Chicago
|
Havana, Cuba
|
$434
|
Los Angeles
|
San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
|
$403
|
New York
|
Shanghai, China
|
$656
|
Miami
|
Santiago, Chile
|
$764
|
Boston
|
Guangzhou, China
|
$829
|
Chicago
|
Cuzco, Peru
|
$680
*Prices are valid as of March 19, 2019, and may not always be available.
For more information and inspiration, please visit our news site for tons of ideas, deals and much more: https://www.skyscanner.com/tips-and-inspiration/top-summer-destinations
About Skyscanner
Skyscanner is a leading global travel search company providing free search of flights, hotels and car rental. Founded in 2003 Skyscanner helps to meet the travel planning needs of over 60 million people each month. Skyscanner is available in over 30 languages. Skyscanner's highly-rated free mobile app has been downloaded over 70 million times. The privately-owned company employs over 900 staff and has ten global offices in Edinburgh, Singapore, Beijing, Shenzhen, Miami, Barcelona, Glasgow, Sofia, Budapest and London. For more information, please visit http://www.skyscanner.com and our travel news site.
