Summer Travel is Returning. Ten Tips for Safe Family Travel with Kids During COVID-19

OLNEY, Md., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has changed travel. With summer approaching, author Kaitlyn Jain shares helpful tips to plan fun, safe, and affordable travel. She has compiled ten 'lessons learned' for families to get out and explore. Lessons cover planning, selecting destinations, setting expectations, and creating enjoyable memories together while staying safe.

"A parenting memoir and travel guide that will inspire families..." Kirkus Reviews

"Impressively informed and informative, deftly written…'Passports and Pacifiers' is fully and unreservedly recommended." Midwest Book Review

"I wish this book was published when my 4 were young." Anne K., NetGalley

"…Pours out a plethora of 'kid tested, mother approved' advice and practical tips..." PagesandPaws.com

The true story of two crazy parents traveling with four small children…on a budget

Passports and Pacifiers follows a baby-wearing family on eight memorable, affordable, and nap-centered trips, from traveling with a Never-Sleep infant to traipsing Scandinavia with four little ones. Jain shares honest, often hilarious, accounts of their misadventures, like losing the only pacifier of the trip, missing ferries, and soothing tantrums across the globe.

"Jain is a talented storyteller who takes us on journeys from the gelato shops of Italy to the Mayan ruins in Guatemala. For parents wanting to raise their kids with memories and meaningful encounters with cultures from around the world, this is a must-read." Jason Farman, author of Delayed Response

ABOUT KAITLYN JAIN

Kaitlyn Jain is an author, world traveler, and mom to four young (and slightly feral) kids. While working full-time, she visited over 25 countries across 6 continents. Her favorite places have been those with her husband and children, especially when they find a deal. She has joined podcasts like Family Looking Up, nonfiction4life, and Adventures with Grammy and is published in Chicken Soup for the Soul—Be You.

"Kaitlyn Jain gives you the permission, inspiration, and information you need to get out and see the world again!" Erin Hatzikostas, corporate CEO, speaker, and author of You Do You(ish)

