Summertime -- And the Scheduling is Easy at Fraser

Summer also offers a great time to think about Fraser as a resource and program option for children and families. With over 700 clinicians on staff, Fraser is Minnesota's largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental services.

During the summer, flexible family schedules make daytime appointments easier to set and keep. It's also a time when current Fraser clients change their schedules, opening new timeslots for families.

With summer vacation starting, now is a great time to consider group sessions and services for children, young adults and parents seeking social interactions and support. Fraser is nationally recognized for its innovative and individualized programs. Learn Talk Play is a social-skills group for preschool-aged children with speech and occupational therapy needs. It has rolling admission, and children attend two or three times per week.

For ages 6-17, Fraser offers Skills Group Training Modules, which help kids develop social and emotional skills through role-playing, therapeutic games, videos and other interactive play.

Fraser also understands how difficult it can be for parents and caregivers. The nonprofit offers Adult Mental Health services to support the unique needs of adults with special needs and parents of children with special needs.

"We are open and want to support you. We view the entire family as our clients," said Jan Luker, Fraser Vice President and COO.

Fraser also continues to expand and improve its services. Last summer, Fraser opened its seventh clinic, Fraser Woodbury. In less than a year, 1,300 clients have been served at Woodbury.

Fraser is an integrated healthcare agency that offers housing, employment, education and support services from birth through adulthood. We help individuals and families with special needs live their fullest lives. To learn more, call 612-767-7222 or visit fraser.org.

