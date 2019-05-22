Summit Cancer Centers Offers New Device to Help Prevent Hair Loss

SPOKANE, Wash., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Cancer Centers announced a new device today to help prevent hair loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Summit Cancer Centers is one of only a handful of cancer treatment facilities in the U.S.A. to offer the Paxman Scalp Cooling System, which was recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Paxman Cooling Cap

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System cap functions by reducing the patient's scalp temperature immediately before, during and after a chemotherapy treatment. The cooling reduces blood flow to hair follicles, which helps to prevent or minimize the hair loss.

Summit Cancer Centers Medical Director, Arvind Chaudhry, MD, PhD, touts the technology as an additional benefit Summit Cancer Centers can offer patients who are facing an emotional cancer journey.

"Patients often ask me if they are going to lose their hair," Chaudhry said. "With the Paxman Scalp Cooling System, we can try to alleviate that stressor and allow patients to focus on their treatment. The Paxman Scalp Cooling empowers patients to feel a greater sense of control." Chaudhry said taking care of the whole patient is critically important. "We know when we also take care of patients' social, emotional and spiritual needs, it helps to optimize healing," he said.

Summit Cancer Centers Business Development Officer, John Driscoll says, "This is exactly the kind of service we want to offer our patients. We know that cancer patients need more than just medicine. Summit Cancer Centers strives to provide our patients the quality of life they deserve, while providing the highest quality cancer care in the region."

ABOUT SUMMIT CANCER CENTERS

Summit Cancer Centers is a growing independent cancer care organization, offering medical and radiation oncology, advanced medical imaging, chemotherapy infusion services and the only CyberKnife in the Inland Northwest. It currently operates locations in Spokane, WA, Spokane Valley, WA, Post Falls, ID, Lewiston, ID, Meridian, ID and Boise, ID. As a member of the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Summit Cancer Centers is expanding regional oncology services and bringing their world-renowned cancer care expertise to the Inland Northwest.

