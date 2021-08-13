Summit Carbon Solutions Awards Contracts to Accelerate Project Development

AMES, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Carbon Solutions, the developer of the world's largest carbon capture and storage project, is pleased to announce significant progress through the engagement and deployment of best-in-class environmental and right-of-way consultants and contractors across the project's footprint in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota to advance the project towards its commissioning date in 2024. Each firm will play a critical role in ensuring the project is delivered safely and on time.

Summit has awarded contracts and deployed Contract Land Staff (CLS) and TRC Companies (TRC) to provide field services and lead right-of-way acquisition efforts across the five-state footprint. CLS and TRC provide Summit with decades of experience in managing landowner relationships.

Additionally, Summit has awarded contracts to EXP, Merjent, and Perennial Environmental Services (Perennial) to lead the environmental survey and permitting efforts throughout project development. Merjent and Perennial will lead the boots-on-the-ground efforts while EXP will provide overall project coordination and oversight. EXP, Merjent and Perennial bring a full suite of environmental services and dedicated teams of biologists, scientists, cultural resources specialists, and environmental professionals with a keen focus on achieving environmental compliance.

"As a leader in decarbonizing more than 30 biofuel producers and increasing the sustainability of the agriculture industry, Summit Carbon Solutions will drive economic growth in communities across the Midwest and help create long-term value for all Midwestern farmers," said Jimmy Powell, Chief Operating Officer of Summit Carbon Solutions. "During the selection process, we prioritized firms that best fit our culture and those aligned with our vision to ensure all stakeholders are treated fairly and the land and environment will be as good or better after our project is operating."

Summit Carbon Solutions seeks to lower greenhouse gas emissions by connecting industrial emitters via strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwestern United States. For more information, visit: www.summitcarbonsolutions.com

