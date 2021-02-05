Summit Companies Continues National Expansion with Six Strategic Add-on Acquisitions

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SFP Holding, Inc. (Summit Companies), a premier fire and life safety company, announced the recent completion of six strategic acquisitions by the company's subsidiaries, Summit Fire & Security and Summit Fire Protection. Five of the six acquisitions help expand Summit's presence in the South and Southwest.

Since CI Capital Partners' investment in September 2017, Summit has pursued an expansion strategy to build a premier national fire and life safety business through its subsidiaries, completing 41 add-on acquisitions. These acquisitions have served to both establish new territories and improve density, service offerings and operational efficiency in existing territories. Through its subsidiaries, Summit now operates branches in 14 states – Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin – and provides services throughout the rest of the country through a growing national accounts division.

Overview of Acquisitions:

Sound & Signal Systems specializes in fire alarm and security / access control services, and expands Summit Fire & Security into Albuquerque, New Mexico

Kimbrough Fire Extinguisher Company provides Summit Fire & Security with a market-leading suppression business in the state of Texas and gives the company a presence in the greater Dallas – Fort Worth market

and gives the company a presence in the greater – market HcFco will be merged with Kimbrough's operations in Dallas – Forth Worth to expand Summit's fire alarm capabilities in the region

– Forth Worth to expand Summit's fire alarm capabilities in the region Better Fire, based in College Station, Texas , is a rapidly growing sprinkler business that will enhance Summit Fire & Security's sprinkler expertise throughout the state of Texas

, is a rapidly growing sprinkler business that will enhance Summit Fire & Security's sprinkler expertise throughout the state of Mountain High Fire & Safety gives Summit Fire & Security its first branch in the state of Colorado

Night Owl Security expands Summit Fire Protection's security offerings in Fargo, North Dakota

"We are very proud to welcome these teams to Summit Companies. Each of these businesses is run by well-respected experts in their geographies who share Summit's commitment to providing excellent customer service," said Jeff Evrard, CEO of Summit Companies. "With these acquisitions, Summit furthers its goal of providing more complete service offerings and ease of access to local and national customers. Through the acquisitions of Kimbrough, HcFco, Better Fire, and the four previous acquisitions in Texas, Summit Fire & Security is now able to serve the majority of customers' fire and life safety needs in Texas."

ABOUT SUMMIT COMPANIES

SFP Holding, Inc. (Summit Companies), through its subsidiaries, provides premier fire and life safety services with an expanding national presence. Since 1999, Summit has been a leader in the fire and life safety space with experience and capabilities that create a one-stop-shop solution for fire detection and fire suppression on a local and national scale. Summit Companies' subsidiaries meet all of a customer's requirements for fire protection, fire security, consulting and engineering services. SFP Holding, Inc., the parent company of the Summit Companies subsidiaries, is owned by management and CI Capital Partners, a leading North American private equity investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management. Learn more at: www.SummitCompanies.com

ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 375 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

Media Contact:

Kekst CNC

Daniel Yunger

[email protected]

917.574.8582

SOURCE CI Capital

Related Links

https://cicapllc.com

