Summit Companies Continues National Expansion with Strategic Add-on Acquisitions and Launch of Enhanced Digital Strategy

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Companies ("Summit"), a premier fire and life safety company, announced the recent completion of three strategic acquisitions by the company's subsidiaries. With these acquisitions, Summit continues to build a national footprint. The January 2020 add-on acquisition of Farmington Fire Equipment establishes a presence for Summit in New Mexico and Colorado. The December 2019 add-on acquisitions of Bay Line Fire Protection (Saginaw, Michigan) and Byrd's Fire Protection (Salt Lake City, Utah) complement existing branch locations acquired earlier by Summit in those states.

Since CI Capital's investment in September 2017, Summit has pursued an aggressive expansion strategy to build a premier, national fire and life safety business. Summit has completed 33 add-on acquisitions during that time, both establishing new territories and improving density and operational efficiency in existing territories. Through its subsidiaries, Summit now operates branches in 14 states – Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin – and provides its services throughout the rest of the country through a growing national accounts division.

Coinciding with this continued geographic expansion, Summit has launched a new website – www.summitcompanies.com – with a refreshed branding strategy to reflect the current national organization and the breadth of its fire and life safety services. The company's new website better serves as a portal for prospective and existing customers to access the many services provided by Summit.

"We are very proud to welcome the teams from Bay Line Fire Protection, Byrd's Fire Protection, and Farmington Fire Equipment to Summit. Each of these businesses is comprised of well-respected experts in their territories who share Summit's commitment to providing excellent customer service," said Jeff Evrard, CEO of Summit Companies. "With these acquisitions and our upgraded online presence, Summit furthers its goal of providing more complete service offerings and ease of access to local and national customers."

ABOUT SUMMIT COMPANIES

Summit Companies is a premier fire and life safety company with a growing national presence. Since 1999, Summit has been a leader in the fire and life safety space with experience and capabilities that create a one-stop-shop solution for fire detection and fire suppression on a local and national scale. Summit's subsidiaries meet all of a customer's requirements for fire protection, fire security, consulting and engineering services. Summit is owned by management and CI Capital Partners. Learn more at: https://www.SummitCompanies.com.

ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth, and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 350 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

