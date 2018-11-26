Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. announces cash dividend

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.0651 per common share. The dividend is payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2019. The Company intends to pay the dividend on or about January 31, 2019. "The Board is extremely pleased to be in a position to make this announcement and will continue to focus on what's best for the shareholders" stated Mr. Eikanas, President and COO.

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is currently focused on investing in senior housing real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 47 long-term triple-net leased healthcare facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

