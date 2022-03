Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. COO/CFO Elizabeth Pagliarini participated in the CFO Focus panel moderated by CNBC's Jane Wells held on March 8, 2022

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Pagliarini, COO/CFO of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") participated in the CFO Focus Orange County live and in person event on March 8, 2022 in Irvine, California. These private, invite-only gatherings feature engaging discussions with leading CFOs and other C-Suite members from the region. The topics discussed included the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the workforce shortage, inflation, and supply chain issues among others. Jane Wells, CNBC's Business Correspondent, moderated the event.

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is currently focused on investing in senior housing real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 54 Senior Housing facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

For more information, please contact Chris Kavanagh at (800) 978-8136.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. that are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this release. Such factors include those described in the Risk Factors sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the quarterly reports for the periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Chris Kavanagh

(800) 978-8136

[email protected]

SOURCE Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.