Summit Hotel Properties Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after the market closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:

On February 24, 2021 , dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins ( 10:50 AM ET ). Enter conference identification code 8686006. Please state your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com. A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Wednesday, March 3, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 8686006. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until April 30, 2021.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of January 15, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

