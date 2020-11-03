Summit Hotel Properties Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"We were encouraged by the significant improvement in demand during the third quarter as our portfolio RevPAR more than doubled from the second quarter driven by improved short-term leisure demand and significant market share gains. Our monthly corporate cash burn rate has been reduced by nearly 70% which has significantly extended our liquidity runway as our disciplined focus on cost controls and refining of an already efficient operating model lead to improved hotel-level profitability," said Dan Hansen, the Company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the quality of our portfolio, the strength of our team, and the actions we are taking today position us well to resume our place as an industry leader as the headwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to abate," commented Mr. Hansen.

Third Quarter 2020 Summary

Net Income: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $38.3 million , or ($0.37) per diluted share, compared with net income of $7.8 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was , or per diluted share, compared with net income of , or per diluted share, in the same period of 2019. Pro Forma RevPAR: Pro forma revenue per available room ("RevPAR") decreased 63.5 percent to $46.83 from the same period in 2019. Pro forma average daily rate ("ADR") decreased 34.6 percent to $103.98 compared to the same period in 2019, and pro forma occupancy decreased 44.2 percent to 45.0 percent.

Pro forma revenue per available room ("RevPAR") decreased 63.5 percent to from the same period in 2019. Pro forma average daily rate ("ADR") decreased 34.6 percent to compared to the same period in 2019, and pro forma occupancy decreased 44.2 percent to 45.0 percent. Same-Store RevPAR: Same-store RevPAR decreased 63.9 percent to $45.17 from the same period in 2019. Same-store ADR decreased 34.7 percent to $101.83 compared to the same period in 2019, and same-store occupancy decreased 44.6 percent to 44.4 percent.

Same-store RevPAR decreased 63.9 percent to from the same period in 2019. Same-store ADR decreased 34.7 percent to compared to the same period in 2019, and same-store occupancy decreased 44.6 percent to 44.4 percent. Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA was $5.7 million , a decrease of 89.6 percent from the same period in 2019. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted to 10.8 percent from 37.6 percent in the same period of 2019.

Pro forma hotel EBITDA was , a decrease of 89.6 percent from the same period in 2019. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted to 10.8 percent from 37.6 percent in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA re : Adjusted EBITDA re decreased 94.4 percent to $2.5 million from $45.2 million in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 94.4 percent to from in the same period of 2019. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was ($10.8) million , or ($0.10) per diluted share, compared to $32.5 million , or $0.31 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted FFO was , or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, in the same period of 2019. Cash Burn Rate and Liquidity: Monthly cash burn run-rate was $4.5 million in September and liquidity was $262.5 million at the end of the third quarter, including cash on hand.

The Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (38,256)

$ 7,824

$ (111,413)

$ 62,240 Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.37)

$ 0.07

$ (1.07)

$ 0.60 Total revenues $ 52,412

$ 133,685

$ 186,233

$ 415,567 EBITDAre (1) $ 2,258

$ 44,207

$ 14,859

$ 139,019 Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 2,539

$ 45,201

$ 16,498

$ 144,346 FFO (1) $ (12,642)

$ 30,903

$ (31,117)

$ 96,555 Adjusted FFO (1) $ (10,806)

$ 32,470

$ (23,459)

$ 103,382 FFO per diluted share and unit (1,2) $ (0.12)

$ 0.30

$ (0.30)

$ 0.93 Adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit (1,2) $ (0.10)

$ 0.31

$ (0.22)

$ 0.99















Pro Forma (3)













RevPAR $ 46.83

$ 128.41

$ 55.31

$ 131.18 RevPAR Growth -63.5%





-57.8%



Hotel EBITDA $ 5,663

$ 54,290

$ 25,379

$ 169,003 Hotel EBITDA margin 10.8%

37.6%

13.6%

38.5% Hotel EBITDA margin growth -2,675 bps





-2,491 bps









(1) See tables later in this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share and unit, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), and AFFO per diluted share and unit, as well as a reconciliation of operating income to hotel EBITDA. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.



(2) Amounts are based on 104,375,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 104,310,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively, and 104,302,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 104,318,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively. The Company includes the outstanding common units of limited partnership interests ("OP Units") in Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company in the determination of weighted average diluted common shares and units because the OP Units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.



(3) Unless stated otherwise in this release, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 72 hotels owned as of September 30, 2020, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2019 and remained open for the entirety of the measurement period. As a result, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for hotels acquired since January 1, 2019, which includes periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.

Year-to-Date 2020 Summary

Net Income: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $111.4 million , or ($1.07) per diluted share, compared with net income of $62.2 million , or $0.60 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was , or per diluted share, compared with net income of , or per diluted share, in the same period of 2019. Pro Forma RevPAR: Pro forma revenue per available room ("RevPAR") decreased 57.8 percent to $55.31 from the same period in 2019. Pro forma average daily rate ("ADR") decreased 22.6 percent to $126.97 compared to the same period in 2019, and pro forma occupancy decreased 45.5 percent to 43.6 percent.

Pro forma revenue per available room ("RevPAR") decreased 57.8 percent to from the same period in 2019. Pro forma average daily rate ("ADR") decreased 22.6 percent to compared to the same period in 2019, and pro forma occupancy decreased 45.5 percent to 43.6 percent. Same-Store RevPAR: Same-store RevPAR decreased 57.8 percent to $54.19 from the same period in 2019. Same-store ADR decreased 22.3 percent to $125.56 compared to the same period in 2019, and same-store occupancy decreased 45.7 percent to 43.2 percent.

Same-store RevPAR decreased 57.8 percent to from the same period in 2019. Same-store ADR decreased 22.3 percent to compared to the same period in 2019, and same-store occupancy decreased 45.7 percent to 43.2 percent. Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA was $25.4 million , a decrease of 85.0 percent from the same period in 2019. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted to 13.6 percent from 38.5 percent in the same period of 2019.

Pro forma hotel EBITDA was , a decrease of 85.0 percent from the same period in 2019. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted to 13.6 percent from 38.5 percent in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA re : Adjusted EBITDA re decreased 88.6 percent to $16.5 million from $144.3 million in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 88.6 percent to from in the same period of 2019. Adjusted FFO: AFFO was ($23.5) million , or ($0.22) per diluted share, compared to $103.4 million , or $0.99 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019.

Capital Improvements

The Company invested $3.3 million and $19.2 million in capital improvements during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and anticipates investing a total of approximately $23 million to $25 million in capital improvements on a consolidated basis across its portfolio during 2020.

Capital Markets & Balance Sheet

On September 30, 2020, inclusive of its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:

Pro rata outstanding debt of $1.0 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 3.51 percent.

with a weighted average interest rate of 3.51 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $546.6 million , or 53 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $475.5 million , or 47 percent, had variable interest rates.

, or 53 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and , or 47 percent, had variable interest rates. Pro rata unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $37.5 million .

. Revolving credit facility availability of $175.0 million , plus an additional $50.0 million available to borrow subject to certain requirements.

On October 23, 2020, inclusive of its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:

Pro rata outstanding debt of $1.0 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 3.51 percent.

with a weighted average interest rate of 3.51 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $546.3 million , or 53 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $475.4 million , or 47 percent, had variable interest rates.

, or 53 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and , or 47 percent, had variable interest rates. Pro rata unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $33.6 million .

. Revolving credit facility availability of $175.0 million , plus an additional $50.0 million available to borrow subject to certain requirements.

The Company's balance sheet continues to be well positioned with no debt maturities until November 2022 and an average length to maturity of approximately 3.3 years.

Dividends

On October 30, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash preferred dividend of $0.403125 per share on its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and $0.390625 per share on its 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The preferred dividends are payable on November 30, 2020, to holders of record as of November 16, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (8:50 AM ET). The conference identification code for the call is 9188292. Additionally, a live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com. A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Wednesday, November 11, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 9188292. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until January 31, 2021.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "plan," "likely," "would" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections, or other forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking statements include the following: the Company's ability to realize growth from the deployment of renovation capital; projections of the Company's revenues and expenses, capital expenditures or other financial items; descriptions of the Company's plans or objectives for future operations, acquisitions, dispositions, financings, redemptions or services; forecasts of the Company's future financial performance and potential increases in average daily rate, occupancy, RevPAR, room supply and demand, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO and AFFO; the Company's outlook with respect to pro forma RevPAR, pro forma RevPAR growth, RevPAR, RevPAR growth, AFFO, AFFO per diluted share and unit and renovation capital deployed; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing expectations regarding the timing of their occurrence. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC, and its quarterly and other periodic filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2020

December 31,

2019

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Investment in hotel properties, net $ 2,125,446

$ 2,184,232 Undeveloped land 1,500

1,500 Assets held for sale, net 425

425 Cash and cash equivalents 39,075

42,238 Restricted cash 17,532

27,595 Investment in real estate loans, net 29,689

30,936 Right-of-use assets, net 28,809

29,884 Trade receivables, net 12,512

13,281 Prepaid expenses and other 6,659

8,844 Deferred charges, net 4,364

4,709 Other assets 9,185

12,039 Total assets $ 2,275,196

$ 2,355,683 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of debt issuance costs $ 1,084,092

$ 1,016,163 Lease liabilities 18,752

19,604 Accounts payable 3,610

4,767 Accrued expenses and other 72,340

71,759 Total liabilities 1,178,794

1,112,293







Total stockholders' equity 1,031,341

1,173,778 Non-controlling interests in operating partnership 1,265

1,809 Non-controlling interests in joint venture 63,796

67,803 Total equity 1,096,402

1,243,390 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,275,196

$ 2,355,683

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:















Room $ 48,636

$ 123,112

$ 171,067

$ 382,868

Food and beverage 628

5,411

5,760

17,565

Other 3,148

5,162

9,406

15,134

Total revenues 52,412

133,685

186,233

415,567

Expenses:















Room 11,352

27,898

42,340

84,151

Food and beverage 520

4,437

4,890

13,596

Other hotel operating expenses 22,535

38,969

74,406

118,317

Property taxes, insurance and other 11,007

10,696

34,171

32,799

Management fees 1,335

3,676

5,051

13,280

Depreciation and amortization 27,503

23,202

82,147

72,517

Corporate general and administrative 4,652

5,532

14,635

17,442

Provision for credit losses -

-

2,530

-

Loss on impairment of assets -

-

782

1,685

Total expenses 78,904

114,410

260,952

353,787

Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net 211

(31)

176

39,655

Operating (loss) income (26,281)

19,244

(74,543)

101,435

Other income (expense):













Interest expense (10,904)

(9,450)

(32,665)

(30,068) Other income, net 1,278

1,808

4,260

3,255 Total other expense (9,626)

(7,642)

(28,405)

(26,813) (Loss) income from continuing operations

before income taxes (35,907)

11,602

(102,948)

74,622 Income tax benefit (expense) 132

24

(1,589)

(1,027) Net (loss) income (35,775)

11,626

(104,537)

73,595 Less - Loss (income) attributable to non-

controlling interests:













Operating Partnership 70

(15)

203

(150) Joint venture 1,159

(77)

4,049

(77) Net (loss) income attributable to Summit Hotel

Properties, Inc. (34,546)

11,534

(100,285)

73,368 Preferred dividends (3,710)

(3,710)

(11,128)

(11,128) Net (loss) income attributable to common

stockholders $ (38,256)

$ 7,824

$ (111,413)

$ 62,240 (Loss) earnings per share:













Basic and diluted $ (0.37)

$ 0.07

$ (1.07)

$ 0.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 104,200

103,935

104,117

103,861 Diluted 104,200

103,970

104,117

103,916



















Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – Funds From Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net (loss) income $ (35,775)

$ 11,626

$ (104,537)

$ 73,595 Preferred dividends (3,710)

(3,710)

(11,128)

(11,128) Loss (income) from non-controlling interests in

joint venture 1,159

(77)

4,049

(77) Net (loss) income applicable to common

shares and common units $ (38,326)

$ 7,839

$ (111,616)

$ 62,390 Real estate-related depreciation (1) 27,388

23,098

81,802

72,200 Loss on impairment of assets -

-

782

1,685 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (211)

31

(176)

(39,655) Provision for credit losses -

-

2,530

- Adjustments from non-controlling interest in

joint venture (1,493)

(65)

(4,439)

(65) FFO applicable to common shares and

common units $ (12,642)

$ 30,903

$ (31,117)

$ 96,555 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets,

net 22

34

65

105 Amortization of deferred financing costs 643

327

1,655

1,041 Amortization of franchise fees (1) 115

104

345

317 Equity-based compensation 1,517

1,450

4,958

4,766 Debt transaction costs 65

12

336

1,847 Non-cash interest income (2) (757)

(694)

(2,297)

(1,713) Non-cash lease expense, net 101

104

275

383 Casualty losses, net 117

231

407

82 Increase in deferred tax asset valuation

allowance -

-

2,058

- Adjustments from non-controlling interest in

joint venture (78)

(1)

(235)

(1) Severance payments 91

-

91

- AFFO applicable to common shares and

common units $ (10,806)

$ 32,470

$ (23,459)

$ 103,382 Weighted average diluted common shares /

common units (3) 104,375

104,310

104,302

104,318 FFO per common share / common unit $ (0.12)

$ 0.30

$ (0.30)

$ 0.93 AFFO per common share / common unit $ (0.10)

$ 0.31

$ (0.22)

$ 0.99





(1) The total of these line items represents depreciation and amortization as reported on the Company's Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Operations for the periods presented.



(2) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes

receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in

the notes receivable.



(3) The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held

by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares

of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – EBITDAre

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net (loss) income $ (35,775)

$ 11,626

$ (104,537)

$ 73,595 Depreciation and amortization 27,503

23,202

82,147

72,517 Interest expense 10,904

9,450

32,665

30,068 Interest income (31)

(78)

(141)

(218) Income tax (benefit) expense (132)

(24)

1,589

1,027 EBITDA 2,469

44,176

11,723

176,989 Loss on impairment of assets -

-

782

1,685 Provision for credit losses -

-

2,530

- (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (211)

31

(176)

(39,655) EBITDAre 2,258

44,207

14,859

139,019 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets,

net 22

34

65

105 Equity-based compensation 1,517

1,450

4,958

4,766 Debt transaction costs 65

12

336

1,847 Non-cash interest income (1) (757)

(694)

(2,297)

(1,713) Non-cash lease expense, net 101

104

275

383 Casualty losses, net 117

231

407

82 Loss (income) from non-controlling interest in

joint venture 1,159

(77)

4,049

(77) Adjustments from non-controlling interest in

joint venture (2,034)

(66)

(6,245)

(66) Severance payments 91

-

91

- Adjusted EBITDAre $ 2,539

$ 45,201

$ 16,498

$ 144,346





(1) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable

was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Pro forma room revenue $ 48,636

$ 133,358

$ 171,067

$ 404,238 Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 3,777

11,206

15,166

34,322 Pro forma total revenues 52,413

144,564

186,233

438,560 Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 46,750

90,274

160,854

269,557 Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 5,663

$ 54,290

$ 25,379

$ 169,003 Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 10.8%

37.6%

13.6%

38.5%



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures

Revenue:













Total revenues $ 52,412

$ 133,685

$ 186,233

$ 415,567 Total revenues - acquisitions (1) -

12,761

-

38,003 Total revenues - dispositions (2) 1

(1,882)

-

(15,010) Pro forma total revenues 52,413

144,564

186,233

438,560















Hotel Operating Expenses:













Total hotel operating expenses 46,749

85,676

160,858

262,143 Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions (1) -

6,145

-

18,954 Hotel operating expenses - dispositions (2) 1

(1,547)

(4)

(11,540) Pro forma hotel operating expenses 46,750

90,274

160,854

269,557















Hotel EBITDA:













Operating (loss) income (26,281)

19,244

(74,543)

101,435 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (211)

31

(176)

(39,655) Loss on impairment of assets -

-

782

1,685 Provision for credit losses -

-

2,530

- Corporate general and administrative 4,652

5,532

14,635

17,442 Depreciation and amortization 27,503

23,202

82,147

72,517 Hotel EBITDA 5,663

48,009

25,375

153,424 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (1) -

6,616

-

19,049 Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (2) -

(335)

4

(3,470) Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 5,663

$ 54,290

$ 25,379

$ 169,003





(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of September 30, 2020, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January

1, 2019. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2019 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each

of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2019, to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results

for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our

auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the

prior year and are not indicative of future results.



(2) For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the unaudited pro forma information excludes the financial results

of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period of ownership by the Company from January 1, 2019 through the date that the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except operating statistics)



2019

2020

Trailing Twelve Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Months Ended Sept 30, 2020 Pro forma room revenue $ 122,384

$ 98,603

$ 23,828

$ 48,636

$ 293,451 Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 11,318

9,782

1,607

3,777

26,484 Pro forma total revenues 133,702

108,385

25,435

52,413

319,935 Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 87,333

78,660

35,444

46,750

248,187 Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 46,369

$ 29,725

$ (10,009)

$ 5,663

$ 71,748 Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 34.7%

27.4%

-39.4%

10.8%

22.4%



















Pro Forma Statistics (1) (2)

















Rooms sold 788,040

630,278

249,310

467,734

2,135,362 Rooms available 1,038,496

1,027,208

1,027,208

1,038,496

4,131,408 Occupancy 75.9%

61.4%

24.3%

45.0%

51.7% ADR $ 155.30

$ 156.44

$ 95.57

$ 103.98

$ 137.42 RevPAR $ 117.85

$ 95.99

$ 23.20

$ 46.83

$ 71.03



















Actual Statistics

















Rooms sold 790,751

630,278

249,310

467,734

2,138,073 Rooms available 1,042,076

1,027,208

1,027,208

1,038,496

4,134,988 Occupancy 75.9%

61.4%

24.3%

45.0%

51.7% ADR $ 154.88

$ 156.44

$ 95.57

$ 103.98

$ 137.29 RevPAR $ 117.53

$ 95.99

$ 23.20

$ 46.83

$ 70.99





















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures

Revenue:

















Total revenues $ 133,781

$ 108,385

$ 25,436

$ 52,412

$ 320,014 Total revenues from acquisitions (1) 775

-

-

-

775 Total revenues from dispositions (2) (854)

-

(1)

1

(854) Pro forma total revenues 133,702

108,385

25,435

52,413

319,935



















Hotel Operating Expenses:

















Total hotel operating expenses 87,629

78,663

35,446

46,749

248,487 Total hotel operating expenses from acquisitions (1) 520

-

-

-

520 Total hotel operating expenses from dispositions (2) (816)

(3)

(2)

1

(820) Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 87,333

78,660

35,444

46,750

248,187



















Hotel EBITDA:

















Operating income (loss) 17,971

(5,340)

(42,922)

(26,281)

(56,572) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (5,763)

3

32

(211)

(5,939) Loss on impairment of assets 836

782

-

-

1,618 Provision for credit losses -

2,530

-

-

2,530 Corporate general and administrative 6,180

4,668

5,315

4,652

20,815 Depreciation and amortization 26,928

27,079

27,565

27,503

109,075 Hotel EBITDA 46,152

29,722

(10,010)

5,663

71,527 Hotel EBITDA from acquisitions (1) 255

-

-

-

255 Hotel EBITDA from dispositions (2) (38)

3

1

-

(34) Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 46,369

$ 29,725

$ (10,009)

$ 5,663

$ 71,748





(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of September 30, 2020 as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since October

1, 2019. For hotels acquired by the Company after October 1, 2019 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each

of the Acquired Hotels for the period from October 1, 2019 to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.



(2) For hotels sold by the Company between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the pro forma information excludes the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period of ownership by the Company from October 1, 2019 through the date that the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Pro Forma and Same-Store Data

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Pro Forma (1)













Rooms sold 467,734

838,378

1,347,322

2,463,477 Rooms available 1,038,496

1,038,496

3,092,912

3,081,504 Occupancy 45.0%

80.7%

43.6%

79.9% ADR $ 103.98

$ 159.07

$ 126.97

$ 164.09 RevPAR $ 46.83

$ 128.41

$ 55.31

$ 131.18















Occupancy change -44.2%





-45.5%



ADR change -34.6%





-22.6%



RevPAR change -63.5%





-57.8%





















For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Same-Store (2)













Rooms sold 428,046

772,938

1,240,433

2,276,614 Rooms available 965,080

965,080

2,874,260

2,863,650 Occupancy 44.4%

80.1%

43.2%

79.5% ADR $ 101.83

$ 156.00

$ 125.56

$ 161.57 RevPAR $ 45.17

$ 124.94

$ 54.19

$ 128.45















Occupancy change -44.6%





-45.7%



ADR change -34.7%





-22.3%



RevPAR change -63.9%





-57.8%









(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of September 30, 2020, as if each hotel had been owned by the

Company since January 1, 2019. As a result, these pro forma operating and financial measures include operating results for certain hotels for

periods prior to the Company's ownership.



(2) Same-store information includes operating results for 67 hotels owned by the Company as of January 1, 2019, and at all times during the three and

nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures," which are measures of our historical financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures not prescribed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These measures are as follows: (i) Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), (ii) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA (as described below). We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner. Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that our non-GAAP financial measures can enhance the understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to a comparable measure prescribed by GAAP such as net income (loss).

Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")

As defined by Nareit, FFO represents net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding preferred dividends, gains (or losses) from sales of real property, impairment losses on real estate assets, items classified by GAAP as extraordinary, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, and joint ventures. AFFO represents FFO excluding amortization of deferred financing costs, franchise fees, equity-based compensation expense, debt transaction costs, premiums on redemption of preferred shares, losses from net casualties, non-cash lease expense, non-cash interest income and non-cash income tax related adjustments to our deferred tax assets. Unless otherwise indicated, we present FFO and AFFO applicable to our common shares and common units. We present FFO and AFFO because we consider FFO and AFFO an important supplemental measure of our operational performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO and AFFO exclude depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, gains and losses from real property dispositions and impairment losses on real estate assets, FFO and AFFO provide performance measures that, when compared year over year, reflect the effect to operations from trends in occupancy, guestroom rates, operating costs, development activities and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. Our computation of FFO differs slightly from the computation of Nareit-defined FFO related to the reporting of corporate depreciation and amortization expense. Our computation of FFO may also differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Where indicated in this release, FFO is based on our computation of FFO and not the computation of Nareit-defined FFO unless otherwise noted.

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA

EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income or loss, excluding: (i) interest, (ii) income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Our management team also uses EBITDA as one measure in determining the value of acquisitions and dispositions.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

EBITDAre is based on EBITDA and is expected to provide additional relevant information about REITs as real estate companies in support of growing interest among generalist investors. EBITDAre is intended to be a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that is independent of a company's capital structure and will provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company compared to other REITs.

EBITDAre, as defined by Nareit, is calculated as EBITDA, excluding: (i) loss and gains on disposition of property and (ii) asset impairments, if any. We believe EBITDAre is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional non-recurring or certain non-cash items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

With respect to hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. We believe the property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative measure of our net income (loss) or operating performance. EBITDA, EBITDAre adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA can enhance your understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily a better indicator of any trend as compared to a comparable GAAP measure such as net income (loss). Above, we include a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre and hotel EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income (loss) and operating income (loss).

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.shpreit.com

