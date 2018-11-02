Summit Medical Group Arizona Adds Breast Surgery Services, Introduces Ronald Bauer, MD, FACS To Glendale Practice As Its First Breast Surgeon

GLENDALE, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the American Cancer Society, there are an estimated 5700 new female breast cancer cases in Arizona in 2018. Furthering its commitment to deliver high-quality, coordinated medical care to residents of the Valley, Summit Medical Group Arizona announced today the addition of breast surgeon Ronald L. Bauer, MD, FACS to its Surgery team. Dr. Bauer offers evaluation of breast conditions in both women and men, examination of abnormal clinical findings, in-office minimally invasive biopsy procedures and definitive breast surgeries. He is located at 5620 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite G-2, in Glendale.

Dr. Bauer received his doctorate from University of Maryland and completed his surgical residency at West Virginia University. He completed fellowship training in surgical oncology at UCLA and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Bauer belongs to the American College of Surgeons, Society of Surgical Oncology, American Society of Breast Disease, and American Society of Breast Surgeons. Additionally, Dr. Bauer has numerous published works and has given close to 20 scientific presentations. Dr. Bauer is an advocate for timely screening for all cancers, especially mammograms.

"We suggest that all women between the ages of 50 and 75 get regular mammograms for breast cancer screening. Women between the age of 40 and 50 should discuss the benefits and risks of screening with their doctor to determine what is best for them. In addition, women of all ages should let their doctor know about any family history of cancer to determine if they need to begin screening at an earlier age or if they should receive genetic testing to help determine their personal risk of cancer," said Dr. Bauer.

The integration of Dr. Bauer complements the existing surgical specialists and multispecialty providers at Summit Medical Group Arizona. "The Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and other providers at Summit Medical Group Arizona serve as important resources for monitoring our patients' health and coordinating care, including screenings and exams," said Kent M. Johnson, MD, Internal Medicine physician and Chief Physician Executive. "We are delighted to add Dr. Bauer's deep expertise to ensure continuity of care and offer comprehensive care and support for breast cancer, as well as benign conditions."

About Summit Medical Group Arizona

Founded in 2018 through a strategic partnership between Arizona Primary Care Physicians (APC) and Summit Health Management, Summit Medical Group Arizona is a leading multispecialty physician group in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The group offers over 40 providers at six locations that encompass internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, geriatrics, breast, colorectal, neurology, podiatry and audiology specialists, physician assistants and nurse practitioners. For more information, please visit www.smgarizona.com.

About Summit Health Management

Founded in 2014, Summit Health Management (SHM) offers a physician-led, professionally-managed model of management services for Summit Medical Group in New Jersey and mid- to large-sized physician practices across the United States. Developed by physicians for physicians, SHM provides an innovative alternative to traditional options for the integration of multi-specialty group practice and the delivery of value-based care. SHM's practice management services are focused in five discrete but inter-related categories essential to running a successful, enterprise-scale medical group: organizational structure and governance, operations management, revenue management, physician management, and population health management. For more information, visit www.summithealthmanagement.com.

SOURCE Summit Medical Group

Related Links

http://www.smgarizona.com

