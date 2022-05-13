Summit Medical Staffing Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Summit Medical Staffing named among best workplaces!

FREMONT, Neb., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Medical Staffing has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Summit Medical Staffing is a temporary staffing agency that focuses on the medical community. Summit is based in Fremont, Nebraska and prides its success on its employee centric culture. Named to the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in 2021, Summit is dedicated to the success of our employees, as well the success of the clients we serve.

"We are excited to be named to Inc magazine's Best Workplaces List," stated Bill Watts, CEO and founder of Summit Medical Staffing. "Summit is a Healthcare Provider Centric company and I personally feel we have the best culture in the staffing business. I am excited that our employees feel the same way. They are the reason we excel and I wouldn't want to do this with any other group of people. They are simply the best of the best and we are lucky that they have chosen Summit as their home."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

Summit Medical Staffing was founded in 2014 and is based in Fremont, Nebraska. Summit is a Veteran, Nurse and Employee-owned company that provides staffing resources to Healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics, nationwide. Located in the Midwest, Summit strives to provide a dedicated and attentive approach to medical staffing services for the employer and the employee. Our philosophy to connect, educate, consult and advocate resonates within the entire Summit team. Our travelers make us special; our focus and commitment to them makes us unique. For more information, visit www.summitmedstaff.com.

