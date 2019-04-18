Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces New Board Member

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) announced today the appointment of Lee Jacobe to the board of directors of its general partner, Summit Midstream GP, LLC. Mr. Jacobe was appointed on April 16, 2019, and will serve on the conflicts and audit committees of the Board.

Mr. Jacobe currently serves as an advisor with respect to energy investments for Kelso & Company, a New York based private equity firm. From 2008 through 2018, Mr. Jacobe was involved in various capacities at Barclays Investment Banking – Energy Group, including head of the firm's midstream coverage effort, co-head of its US Oil & Gas group, and Vice Chairman of the firm. From 1993 through 2008, Mr. Jacobe was an investment banker in the energy group at Lehman Brothers, including serving as a managing director from 2001–2008. Mr. Jacobe began his investment banking career at Wasserstein Perella & Co. in 1990. He received a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

Leonard Mallett, SMLP's interim President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Lee brings extensive industry experience to the Board, including a vast array of experience in corporate finance, capital structure, and the evaluation of financial risks associated with publicly traded partnerships that invest in midstream infrastructure. Lee's experience and knowledge will be a valuable addition to the SMLP team."

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a growth-oriented limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to primarily long-term and fee-based gathering and processing agreements with customers and counterparties in six unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Permian Basin, which includes the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations in New Mexico; (v) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (vi) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado and Utah. SMLP also owns an ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, which owns and operates natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio. SMLP is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, with regional corporate offices in Denver, Colorado; Atlanta, Georgia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Dallas, Texas.

