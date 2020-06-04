Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces New Board Member

HOUSTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) announced today the appointment of James J. Cleary to the Board of Directors of its general partner, Summit Midstream GP, LLC (the "Board"). Mr. Cleary was appointed on June 4, 2020, will be a Class III director and will serve as a member on the Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees of the Board.

Mr. Cleary has served as a Managing Director of Global Infrastructure Partners, a leading private equity infrastructure fund with over $60 Billion under management and a focus on the energy, transport and water/waste industries since 2012. Prior to that, from 1999 until its acquisition by Kinder Morgan in 2012, Mr. Cleary served in various leadership roles for El Paso Corporation, a Fortune 500 energy company, including service as the President of Western Pipelines and President of the ANR Pipeline Company. From 1979 until 1999, Mr. Cleary served in various capacities of increasing responsibility with Sonat Inc., a Fortune 500 energy company, including service as the Executive Vice President & General Counsel of Southern Natural Gas Company, which was Sonat's pipeline business. In addition to his experience as an executive, Mr. Cleary has had significant experience in the boardroom, having served on the board of the general partner of Access Midstream Partners, L.P., a large midstream master limited partnership, and he currently serves on the board of directors of Gibson Energy, Inc., a Canadian public company that transports, stores, processes and markets crude oil and refined products in Canada and the United States. He has a B.A. in Sociology from the College of William & Mary and a J.D. from Boston College Law School.

Heath Deneke, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Jim brings extensive industry experience from his leadership and board member roles at multiple midstream companies as well as his current role at Global Infrastructure Partners. I am pleased that Jim has been appointed to the board of our general partner and confident that his experience and knowledge will be a valuable addition."

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a value-driven limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to primarily long-term and fee-based gathering and processing agreements with customers and counterparties in six unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Permian Basin, which includes the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations in New Mexico; (v) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (vi) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMLP has an equity investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which is developing natural gas transmission infrastructure that will provide transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMLP also has an equity investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio. SMLP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

