Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Second Amendment to Cash Tender Offer for Its Series A Preferred Units

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) (the "Partnership") announced today that it has further amended its previously announced offer to purchase (the "Tender Offer") for cash up to $25,000,000.00 aggregate purchase price of its 9.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (the "Series A Preferred Units"). For each Series A Preferred Unit that is accepted in the Tender Offer, the holder will receive $333.00 (the "Purchase Price"), which represents a 33.2% increase over the previous offer of $250.00 and a 66.5% increase over the initial offer of $200.00. Assuming that the Tender Offer is fully subscribed, the number of Series A Preferred Units that will be purchased at the Purchase Price under the Tender Offer is approximately 75,075. Due to the change in Purchase Price, the Partnership has extended the expiration date of the Tender Offer to 11:59 p.m., New York City time on December 23, 2020 (the "Expiration Date"), unless further extended. The Partnership will pay the Purchase Price for each Series A Preferred Unit it purchases promptly after the Expiration Date and the acceptance of the Series A Preferred Units for purchase. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time on December 9, 2020, based on preliminary information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer, 24,257 Series A Preferred Units were properly tendered and not validly withdrawn under the Tender Offer.

The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal that are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under cover of Schedule TO-I and TO-I/A. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and Letter of Transmittal may be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, the Partnership's website at www.summitmidstream.com or may be obtained from the Tender and Information Agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc., at 800-669-5550 (toll free) for unitholders, 212-269-5550 for banks and brokers or [email protected].

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO PURCHASE NOR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY SERIES A PREFERRED UNITS. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A SOLICITATION FOR ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER. THE PARTNERSHIP IS MAKING THE TENDER OFFER ONLY BY, AND PURSUANT TO THE TERMS OF THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, THE LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND OTHER RELATED DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED. THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE MAKING OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECURITIES, BLUE SKY OR OTHER LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. NONE OF THE PARTNERSHIP, OUR GENERAL PARTNER, ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OR EMPLOYEES OR THE TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT FOR THE TENDER OFFER MAKES ANY RECOMMENDATION IN CONNECTION WITH THE TENDER OFFER. THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE IS UNLAWFUL.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a value-driven limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to primarily long-term and fee-based gathering and processing agreements with customers and counterparties in six unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Permian Basin, which includes the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations in New Mexico; (v) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (vi) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMLP has an equity investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which is developing natural gas transmission infrastructure that will provide transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMLP also has an equity investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio. SMLP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, information concerning completion of the Tender Offer, the terms and timing of the Tender Offer, and the impact of completion of the Tender Offer. The Partnership may modify the terms or timing of the Tender Offer with requisite notice. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may project, indicate or imply future results, events, performance or achievements and may contain the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, or future conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." Forward-looking statements also contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are difficult to predict and beyond management's control) that may cause SMLP's actual results in future periods to differ materially from anticipated or projected results. An extensive list of specific material risks and uncertainties affecting SMLP is contained in its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 9, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on August 10, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020, each as amended and updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and SMLP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

