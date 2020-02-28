Summit Midstream Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results & Provides 2020 Financial Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) announced today its financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, including a net loss of $327.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $77.5 million, DCF of $47.1 million, and a quarterly distribution coverage ratio of 4.0x. Net loss for the quarter was primarily related to a $336.7 million non-cash impairment associated with our equity investments in Ohio Gathering and Ohio Condensate due to an expected decrease in customer activity as a result of lower forward commodity prices. Net loss also included a $14.2 million non-cash impairment related to the $12.0 million sale of a natural gas gathering and processing sub-system in the Piceance Basin ("RRG West") in December 2019, and $5.7 million of restructuring, severance and transaction expenses associated with the November 2019 DPPO amendment and our ongoing initiative to reduce our cost structure.

Heath Deneke, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "SMLP has taken a number of actions since the fourth quarter of 2019 to prepare for a challenging macro environment in 2020. In general, we expect a reduction in our customers' 2020 drilling and completion activities compared to 2019 as a result of a weakening commodity price backdrop, together with more limited access to capital in the upstream sector. Our 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $260 million to $285 million is based on current plans from our customers, with the lower end of guidance incorporating a substantial amount of risking to each customer's development timelines and production forecasts, which we believe reflects the current market backdrop. If our customers perform consistently with the recent forecasts that they have provided, we will be positioned to achieve the high end of our guidance range. We expect 2020 total capital expenditures of $50 million to $70 million, including maintenance capex and approximately $10 million related to our equity method investment in Double E."

"We made significant progress on a number of major initiatives since the fourth quarter that were designed to mitigate the negative impact of further industry weakness in 2020, strengthen the balance sheet, increase our financial flexibility, and right-size our cost structure. These initiatives included:

Our partial payment of the DPPO in the amount of $122.75 million , and extension of the DPPO payment from 2020 to 2022,

, and extension of the DPPO payment from 2020 to 2022, Our announcement to shift the next $80 million of Double E capital investments to a third-party investor at a 7% annualized distribution rate, while retaining long-term upside from the project,

of Double E capital investments to a third-party investor at a 7% annualized distribution rate, while retaining long-term upside from the project, Our recent announcement to reduce our quarterly distribution by 56.5% to $0.125 per unit, which will enable us to incrementally retain over $60 million of annualized cash flow that will be used to accelerate de-leveraging,

per unit, which will enable us to incrementally retain over of annualized cash flow that will be used to accelerate de-leveraging, Our continued commitment to reducing costs across our organization and enhancing operating margins, which we expect will result in at least $10 million of expense savings in 2020, and will enable up to $20 million of annual run rate expense savings thereafter, and

of expense savings in 2020, and will enable up to of annual run rate expense savings thereafter, and Our enhanced capital discipline, and a higher return threshold for incremental capital investments, as represented by the significant reductions in total capital expenditures, which we now expect to be less than $70 million for 2020."

"We believe that the above actions will enable SMLP to generate sufficient cash in 2020 to pay down approximately $50 million of outstanding debt, excluding the impact of any future potential asset sales. We continue to actively evaluate potential divestitures and joint ventures of certain of our assets, and will continue to do so in a patient and disciplined manner. Our expectation is that any divestiture will serve to accelerate de-leveraging of SMLP's balance sheet."

"We reported adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaling $77.5 million, which was a quarterly record for SMLP, but slightly below our expectations, primarily due to deferred well connections in the quarter and faster than expected declines from new wells, primarily behind our Utica Shale and Ohio Gathering systems. Fourth quarter results reflected higher sequential adjusted EBITDA across five of our eight reportable segments as a result of higher volumes and expense reductions that we began to realize in the quarter. The Williston Basin segment generated exceptionally strong results for the quarter, including a 12.6% sequential quarterly increase in volume throughput to a record 118.5 Mbbl/d, and a $6.4 million sequential quarterly increase in segment adjusted EBITDA."

2020 Financial Guidance

SMLP is releasing financial guidance for 2020, which is summarized in the table below. These projections are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section at the end of the release.



2020 Financial Guidance Range ($ in millions) Low

High Natural Gas Throughput (MMcf/d)





Core Focus Areas 625 - 715 Legacy Areas 900 - 945 Total 1,525 - 1,660







Liquids Throughput (Mbbl/d) 100 - 105







Adjusted EBITDA





Core Focus Areas $155 - $175 Legacy Areas $135 - $140 Unallocated G&A, Other ($30) - ($30) Total $­­260 - $285







Capital Expenditures





Growth Capital Expenditures $37 - $53 Maintenance Capital Expenditures $13 - $17 Total $­­50 - $70







Current Distribution Coverage Ratio 2.75x - 3.25x

We believe our 2020 financial guidance reflects an appropriate level of risking to the most recent drill schedules and volume forecasts provided by our customers. The mid-point of our guidance incorporates an approximately 45% reduction in new well connects on our systems in 2020 as compared to 2019; however, approximately 70% of the new wells that are included in our forecast in 2020 are either drilled or are currently being drilled. The remaining new wells that are expected to be drilled and completed in our 2020 forecasts have active permits and have recently been affirmed by our customers to be included in their 2020 capital programs. Our customers are currently operating 6 drilling rigs behind our systems. We expect the vast majority of our customers' well completion activities to occur between the second and fourth quarters of the year. SMLP's 2020 financial guidance also includes the impact of contractual MVC step-downs, including a $4.8 million decrease relative to 2019 in the Barnett Shale, a $3.3 million decrease in the Piceance Basin, and a $1.0 million decrease in the Williston Basin. Our guidance also includes the $10 million benefit from a cost savings initiative that we began in 2019, but does not fully incorporate the up to $20 million run rate benefit that we are targeting by the end of 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Growth capital expenditures of $37 million to $53 million , focused primarily on pad connections and line looping projects to accommodate near-term volume growth in the Williston Basin, Utica Shale and DJ Basin segments;

to , focused primarily on pad connections and line looping projects to accommodate near-term volume growth in the Basin, Utica Shale and DJ Basin segments; Maintenance capital expenditures of $13 million to $17 million ;

to ; With the exception of an estimated $10 million investment in Double E, which is included in the growth capital expenditures noted above, we expect third-party capital arrangements to finance the remainder of our capital contributions to Double E in 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Business Highlights

In the fourth quarter of 2019, SMLP's average daily natural gas throughput for its operated systems decreased 2.7% over the third quarter of 2019 to 1,356 MMcf/d, and liquids volumes increased 12.6% over the third quarter of 2019 to 118.5 Mbbl/d. SMLP's customers currently maintain more than 110 DUCs in inventory upstream of our systems.

Core Focus Areas :

Core Focus Areas generated combined sequential quarterly segment adjusted EBITDA growth of 15.9% over the third quarter of 2019, to $45.1 million .

. Utica Shale segment adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million , a 9.3% increase over the third quarter of 2019, included a $2.1 million payment related to a contract amendment, partially offset by a 7.1% decrease in high margin volumes gathered from pad sites directly connected to the gathering system. Volumes in the fourth quarter of 2019 were negatively impacted by steeper than anticipated declines associated with well completions that occurred in the second quarter of 2019. We continue to expect one of our Utica Shale customers to commence production from a five-well pad site in March 2020 with initial flow rates in excess of 150 MMcf/d, which would represent approximately 65% of our fourth quarter 2019 pad level volume. These new wells are expected to generate a significant increase in volume throughput and segment adjusted EBITDA in 2020.

, a 9.3% increase over the third quarter of 2019, included a payment related to a contract amendment, partially offset by a 7.1% decrease in high margin volumes gathered from pad sites directly connected to the gathering system. Volumes in the fourth quarter of 2019 were negatively impacted by steeper than anticipated declines associated with well completions that occurred in the second quarter of 2019. We continue to expect one of our Utica Shale customers to commence production from a five-well pad site in with initial flow rates in excess of 150 MMcf/d, which would represent approximately 65% of our fourth quarter 2019 pad level volume. These new wells are expected to generate a significant increase in volume throughput and segment adjusted EBITDA in 2020. Ohio Gathering segment adjusted EBITDA totaled $9.5 million , a $0.9 million decrease from the third quarter of 2019. Lower segment adjusted EBITDA was driven by a 6.6% decrease in volume throughput, due to natural declines associated with 13 new wells that were connected in the third quarter of 2019, and no new well connections in the fourth quarter. We are forecasting Ohio Gathering volume throughput and segment adjusted EBITDA to be lower in 2020 compared to 2019 due to a reduction in expected drilling and completion activities.

, a decrease from the third quarter of 2019. Lower segment adjusted EBITDA was driven by a 6.6% decrease in volume throughput, due to natural declines associated with 13 new wells that were connected in the third quarter of 2019, and no new well connections in the fourth quarter. We are forecasting Ohio Gathering volume throughput and segment adjusted EBITDA to be lower in 2020 compared to 2019 due to a reduction in expected drilling and completion activities. In the Utica Shale and Ohio Gathering combined segments, we expect our customers to complete approximately 35 wells in 2020, or roughly half of the number of wells completed in 2019.

Williston Basin volume throughput averaged 118.5 Mbbl/d in the fourth quarter, a record for SMLP and a 12.6% increase over the third quarter of 2019. Higher volume throughput was driven by 12 new well connections in the fourth quarter, which enabled segment adjusted EBITDA of $20.2 million , a 46.0% increase over the prior quarter. Our customers are currently operating one drilling rig and have 38 DUCs in inventory. We expect that segment adjusted EBITDA for the Williston Basin will remain relatively flat in 2020 compared to 2019, primarily as the result of lower operating expenses in 2020 versus 2019, offset by a reduction in drilling activity by one of our historically more active customers that is shifting resources to delineate and unlock inventory in other parts of the basin. We are encouraged by recent well results on the system and we are seeing a significant increase in planned drilling and completion activity from certain of our other Williston Basin customers towards the end of 2020, which we expect will continue into 2021 and beyond.

Basin volume throughput averaged 118.5 Mbbl/d in the fourth quarter, a record for SMLP and a 12.6% increase over the third quarter of 2019. Higher volume throughput was driven by 12 new well connections in the fourth quarter, which enabled segment adjusted EBITDA of , a 46.0% increase over the prior quarter. Our customers are currently operating one drilling rig and have 38 DUCs in inventory. We expect that segment adjusted EBITDA for the Basin will remain relatively flat in 2020 compared to 2019, primarily as the result of lower operating expenses in 2020 versus 2019, offset by a reduction in drilling activity by one of our historically more active customers that is shifting resources to delineate and unlock inventory in other parts of the basin. We are encouraged by recent well results on the system and we are seeing a significant increase in planned drilling and completion activity from certain of our other Basin customers towards the end of 2020, which we expect will continue into 2021 and beyond. DJ Basin segment adjusted EBITDA totaled $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 1.1% increase over the third quarter of 2019, due to a 6.1% increase in total throughput over the third quarter of 2019 to 35 MMcf/d. We expect segment adjusted EBITDA growth in 2020, primarily as a result of a full year's benefit of our recently expanded 60 MMcf/d processing plant and associated monthly demand payments. Our outlook for the DJ Basin in 2020 contemplates approximately 50 well completions, which we expect will generate higher volume throughput in 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and is based on our customers' current one rig drilling program and supplemented by more than 25 wells that our customers have in DUC inventory.

in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 1.1% increase over the third quarter of 2019, due to a 6.1% increase in total throughput over the third quarter of 2019 to 35 MMcf/d. We expect segment adjusted EBITDA growth in 2020, primarily as a result of a full year's benefit of our recently expanded 60 MMcf/d processing plant and associated monthly demand payments. Our outlook for the DJ Basin in 2020 contemplates approximately 50 well completions, which we expect will generate higher volume throughput in 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and is based on our customers' current one rig drilling program and supplemented by more than 25 wells that our customers have in DUC inventory. The Permian Basin segment generated $­­0.1 million of segment adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019, down from $0.2 million from the prior quarter. Fourth quarter results were positively influenced by 11 new well connects in the period, which facilitated total volume throughput of 25 MMcf/d, a 25.0% improvement over the third quarter. Segment adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 was negatively impacted by a $0.5 million increase in operating expenses. Our 2020 outlook for our Permian Basin segment contemplates modest growth in volume throughput and segment adjusted EBITDA.

Legacy Areas :

Legacy Areas generated $39.0 million of combined segment adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 and had combined capital expenditures of $0.2 million .

of combined segment adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 and had combined capital expenditures of . Piceance Basin segment adjusted EBITDA of $24.1 million , an increase of $0.1 million over the third quarter of 2019.

, an increase of over the third quarter of 2019. Disposed of RRG West, an underutilized natural gas gathering and processing sub-system in the Piceance Basin that included over 1,200 miles of pipeline in western Colorado and eastern Utah , and represented less than 25 MMcf/d of volume throughput. The transaction, which was effective December 1, 2019 , generated sale proceeds of $12.0 million , and has significantly reduced our segment operating expenses, which will enable more effective operation of our higher utilization areas in the Piceance Basin going forward.

and eastern , and represented less than 25 MMcf/d of volume throughput. The transaction, which was effective , generated sale proceeds of , and has significantly reduced our segment operating expenses, which will enable more effective operation of our higher utilization areas in the Piceance Basin going forward. Barnett Shale segment adjusted EBITDA decreased $1.3 million from the third quarter of 2019, as a result of a 4.0% decline in volume throughput and the expiration of a multi-year customer MVC in October 2019 that reduced segment adjusted EBITDA by approximately $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

from the third quarter of 2019, as a result of a 4.0% decline in volume throughput and the expiration of a multi-year customer MVC in that reduced segment adjusted EBITDA by approximately in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019. Marcellus Shale segment adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million , up $0.4 million over the third quarter of 2019 due to an 8.0% increase in volume throughput from 5 new wells that were completed late in the third quarter of 2019. Our anchor customer has nine DUCs in inventory and is currently drilling nine additional wells.

The following table presents average daily throughput by reportable segment on a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis:





Three months ended

December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Average daily throughput (MMcf/d):































Utica Shale



254





309





273





359

Williston Basin (1)



13





18





12





18

DJ Basin



35





21





27





17

Permian Basin



25





3





19





1

Piceance Basin (2)



415





526





452





551

Barnett Shale



237





255





251





253

Marcellus Shale



377





401





363





474

Aggregate average daily throughput



1,356





1,533





1,397





1,673



































Average daily throughput (Mbbl/d):































Williston Basin



118.5





108.9





105.3





94.9

Aggregate average daily throughput



118.5





108.9





105.3





94.9



































Ohio Gathering average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (3)



726





780





732





769



__________ (1) The Williston Basin segment includes the Tioga Midstream system, which was sold in March 2019. (2) The Piceance Basin segment includes the RRG West system, which was sold in December 2019. (3) Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Ohio Gathering, subject to a one-month lag.

The following table presents adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment on a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis:





Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,







2019



2018



2019



2018







(In thousands)



Reportable segment adjusted EBITDA (1):

































Utica Shale

$ 8,595



$ 5,826



$ 29,292



$ 30,285



Ohio Gathering (2)



9,542





10,386





39,126





39,969



Williston Basin (3)



20,213





21,852





69,437





76,701



DJ Basin



6,625





3,030





18,668





7,558



Permian Basin



117





(309)





(879)





(1,200)



Piceance Basin (4)



24,138





28,832





98,765





111,042



Barnett Shale



9,560





11,498





43,043





43,268



Marcellus Shale



5,316





5,498





20,051





24,267



Total

$ 84,106



$ 86,613



$ 317,503



$ 331,890



Less: Corporate and Other (5)



6,569





9,748





30,362





37,805



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 77,537



$ 76,865



$ 287,141



$ 294,085





__________ (1) We define segment adjusted EBITDA as total revenues less total costs and expenses, plus (i) other income excluding interest income, (ii) our proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) adjustments related to MVC shortfall payments, (v) adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity, (vi) unit-based and noncash compensation, (vii) change in the Deferred Purchase Price Obligation, (viii) impairments and (ix) other noncash expenses or losses, less other noncash income or gains. (2) Represents our proportional share of adjusted EBITDA for Ohio Gathering, subject to a one-month lag. We define proportional adjusted EBITDA for our equity method investees as the product of (i) total revenues less total expenses, excluding impairments and other noncash income or expense items and (ii) amortization for deferred contract costs; multiplied by our ownership interest in Ohio Gathering during the respective period. (3) The Williston Basin segment includes the Tioga Midstream system, which was sold in March 2019. (4) The Piceance Basin segment includes the RRG West system, which was sold in December 2019. (5) Corporate and Other represents those results that are not specifically attributable to a reportable segment (such as Double E) or that have not been allocated to our reportable segments, including certain general and administrative expense items, natural gas and crude oil marketing services, interest expense and a change in the Deferred Purchase Price Obligation.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures totaled $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, including maintenance capital expenditures of $3.6 million, a decrease of 24.5% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2019 were primarily related to the commissioning of the 60 MMcf/d processing plant in the DJ Basin along with associated compressor station investments as well as pad connection capital expenditures in the Utica Shale and Williston Basin. SMLP also made capital contributions totaling $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, with respect to its 70% equity investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC.





Year ended December 31,





2019



2018





(In thousands)

Cash paid for capital expenditures (1):















Utica Shale

$ 3,902



$ 5,719

Williston Basin



30,861





25,202

DJ Basin



80,487





64,920

Permian Basin



47,263





83,823

Piceance Basin



1,946





7,887

Barnett Shale (2)



184





1,370

Marcellus Shale



693





1,030

Total reportable segment capital expenditures



165,336





189,951

Corporate and Other (3)



16,955





10,635

Total cash paid for capital expenditures

$ 182,291



$ 200,586



__________ (1) Excludes cash paid for capital expenditures by Ohio Gathering and Double E (after June 2019) due to equity method accounting. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2019, the amount includes sales tax reimbursements of $1.1 million. (3) For 2019, and through the formation date of the Double E joint venture in June 2019, reflects 100% of the capital expenditures associated with Double E and excludes capital contributions made by our JV partner.

Capital & Liquidity

As of December 31, 2019, SMLP had $563.9 million of undrawn commitments under its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility. Subject to covenant limits, and after accounting for an issued but undrawn letter of credit, our available borrowing capacity at December 31, 2019 was approximately $100 million. Based upon the terms of SMLP's revolving credit facility and total outstanding debt of $1.48 billion (inclusive of $800.0 million of senior unsecured notes), SMLP's total leverage ratio and senior secured leverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement) as of December 31, 2019, were 5.1 to 1.0 and 2.3 to 1.0, respectively, relative to maximum threshold limits of 5.5 to 1.0 and 3.75 to 1.0.

SMLP's total and senior secured leverage ratios at December 31, 2019 were negatively impacted by a Barnett Shale customer's decision to not make a multi-year MVC shortfall payment totaling $7.3 million when due in the fourth quarter of 2019. SMLP is disputing this customer's decision and is pursuing all available means to collect any and all amounts owed by this customer. Upon collection, the revolving credit facility will permit SMLP to recognize this MVC shortfall payment as EBITDA in the leverage ratio calculations. If this payment had been made when due, total leverage ratio at December 31, 2019 would have been 5.0 to 1.0.

Double E Financing Plan

In December 2019, SMLP announced that it had entered into agreements with an affiliate of TPG, a global alternative asset firm ("TPG"), for the purchase of up to $80 million of redeemable, preferred interests in Summit Permian Transmission Holdco, LLC ("Permian Holdco"), a newly created, unrestricted subsidiary of SMLP that indirectly owns SMLP's 70% interest in Double E Pipeline, LLC ("Double E"). In connection with the transaction, TPG will fund the next $80 million of Permian Holdco's capital calls associated with Double E. Permian Holdco will pay an annualized distribution rate of 7% on the outstanding preferred units and has the option to pay this in-kind during the construction period. In addition, the parties have agreed to certain features that allow Permian Holdco to issue up to an additional $60 million of preferred units under the same terms and conditions.

Concurrently with the receipt of Double E's Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") 7(c) certificate, which is expected in the third quarter of 2020, SMLP expects to utilize a non-recourse commercial bank financing to fund the substantial majority of SMLP's remaining capital obligations, and further shift its Double E capital commitments in 2020 to a third party. In total, SMLP expects that the preferred equity financing and the bank financing will cover more than 70% of SMLP's $350 million funding obligation associated with Double E.

MVC Shortfall Payments

SMLP billed its customers $29.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to MVC shortfalls. For those customers that do not have MVC shortfall credit banking mechanisms in their gathering agreements, the MVC shortfall payments are accounted for as gathering revenue in the period in which they are earned. In the fourth quarter of 2019, SMLP recognized $14.5 million of gathering revenue associated with MVC shortfall payments. SMLP also recognized $0.6 million of adjustments to MVC shortfall payments in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to shortfall payments from customers in the Williston Basin segment and the Barnett Shale segment. SMLP's Barnett Shale MVC expired in the fourth quarter of 2019. SMLP's MVC shortfall payment mechanisms contributed $15.1 million of total adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Three months ended December 31, 2019



MVC Billings





Gathering

revenue



Adjustments

to MVC

shortfall

payments



Net impact

to adjusted

EBITDA



(In thousands)

Net change in deferred revenue related to MVC shortfall payments:































Piceance Basin $ 3,370





$ 3,370



$ —



$ 3,370

Total net change $ 3,370





$ 3,370



$ —



$ 3,370



































MVC shortfall payment adjustments:































Williston Basin $ 9,105





$ 1,476



$ 1,387



$ 2,863

Piceance Basin

8,543







7,129





—





7,129

Barnett Shale

7,264







1,264





(779)





485

Marcellus Shale

1,295







1,295





—





1,295

Total MVC shortfall payment adjustments $ 26,207





$ 11,164



$ 608



$ 11,772



































Total (1) $ 29,577





$ 14,534



$ 608



$ 15,142



__________ (1) Exclusive of Ohio Gathering due to equity method accounting.



Year ended December 31, 2019



MVC Billings





Gathering

revenue



Adjustments

to MVC

shortfall

payments



Net impact

to adjusted

EBITDA



(In thousands)

Net change in deferred revenue related to MVC shortfall payments:































Piceance Basin $ 13,476





$ 13,476



$ —



$ 13,476

Total net change $ 13,476





$ 13,476



$ —



$ 13,476



































MVC shortfall payment adjustments:































Williston Basin $ 11,461





$ 11,461



$ —



$ 11,461

Piceance Basin

28,900







28,900





(103)





28,797

Barnett Shale

7,264







1,264





3,579





4,843

Marcellus Shale

5,073







5,073





—





5,073

Total MVC shortfall payment adjustments $ 52,698





$ 46,698



$ 3,476



$ 50,174



































Total (1) $ 66,174





$ 60,174



$ 3,476



$ 63,650



__________ (1) Exclusive of Ohio Gathering due to equity method accounting.

Quarterly Distribution

On January 29, 2020, the board of directors of SMLP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.125 per unit on all of its outstanding common units, or $0.50 per unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This distribution was paid on February 14, 2020, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2020.

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018





(In thousands)

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32,340



$ 4,345

Accounts receivable



102,118





97,936

Other current assets



5,018





3,971

Total current assets



139,476





106,252

Property, plant and equipment, net



1,882,251





1,963,713

Intangible assets, net



232,278





273,416

Goodwill



—





16,211

Investment in equity method investees



309,728





649,250

Other noncurrent assets



9,718





11,720

Total assets

$ 2,573,451



$ 3,020,562



















Liabilities and Capital















Current liabilities:















Trade accounts payable

$ 24,415



$ 38,414

Accrued expenses



11,482





21,963

Due to affiliate



311





240

Deferred revenue



13,493





11,467

Ad valorem taxes payable



8,477





10,550

Accrued interest



12,311





12,286

Accrued environmental remediation



1,725





2,487

Other current liabilities



11,933





12,645

Total current liabilities



84,147





110,052

Long-term debt



1,470,299





1,257,731

Noncurrent Deferred Purchase Price Obligation



178,453





383,934

Noncurrent deferred revenue



38,709





39,504

Noncurrent accrued environmental remediation



2,926





3,149

Other noncurrent liabilities



7,951





4,968

Total liabilities



1,782,485





1,799,338



















Mezzanine Capital















Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units



27,450





—



















Partners' Capital















Series A Preferred Units



293,616





293,616

Common limited partner capital



469,900





902,358

General Partner interests



—





25,250

Total partners' capital



763,516





1,221,224

Total liabilities, mezzanine capital and partners' capital

$ 2,573,451



$ 3,020,562



SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018





(In thousands, except per-unit amounts)

Revenues:































Gathering services and related fees

$ 83,708



$ 84,243



$ 326,747



$ 344,616

Natural gas, NGLs and condensate sales



18,556





42,809





86,994





134,834

Other revenues



9,983





6,619





29,787





27,203

Total revenues



112,247





133,671





443,528





506,653

Costs and expenses:































Cost of natural gas and NGLs



12,636





36,112





63,438





107,661

Operation and maintenance



23,416





23,426





97,587





96,878

General and administrative (1)



16,695





13,211





54,139





52,877

Depreciation and amortization



28,273





26,896





110,206





107,100

Transaction costs



709





—





1,788





—

Loss (gain) on asset sales, net



59





6





(1,536)





—

Long-lived asset impairment (2)



15,486





5,059





60,507





7,186

Goodwill impairment (3)



—





—





16,211





—

Total costs and expenses



97,274





104,710





402,340





371,702

Other income (expense)



147





(247)





451





(169)

Interest expense



(19,626)





(15,714)





(74,429)





(60,535)

Deferred Purchase Price Obligation



13,881





32,784





1,982





(20,975)

Income (loss) before income taxes and loss from equity method investees



9,375





45,784





(30,808)





53,272

Income tax benefit (expense)



196





55





(1,174)





(33)

Loss from equity method investees (4)



(336,654)





(7,185)





(337,851)





(10,888)

Net (loss) income

$ (327,083)



$ 38,654



$ (369,833)



$ 42,351



































(Loss) income per limited partner unit:































Common unit – basic

$ (3.79)



$ 0.39



$ (4.84)



$ 0.06

Common unit – diluted

$ (3.79)



$ 0.39



$ (4.84)



$ 0.06



































Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding:































Common units – basic



88,110





73,369





82,365





73,304

Common units – diluted



88,110





73,767





82,365





73,615



__________ (1) For the three months and the year ended December 31, 2019, the amount includes $5.0 million of restructuring expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2019, includes $3.4 million of severance expenses. For three months and the year ended December 31, 2018, the amount includes $1.1 million of severance expenses. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2019, the amount is associated with (i) our decision in March 2019 to idle our existing 20 MMcf/d DJ Basin processing plant in conjunction with the commissioning of our new 60 MMcf/d DJ Basin processing plant resulting in an impairment charge of $34.7 million; (ii) a $14.2 million impairment charge associated with the sale of certain Red Rock Gathering system assets in the fourth quarter of 2019; and (iii) our decommissioning in March 2019 of an underutilized Barnett Shale compressor station resulting in an impairment charge of $10.2 million. (3) For the year ended December 31, 2019, the amount represents an impairment charge associated with our annual goodwill testing of the Marcellus Shale reporting unit. (4) For the year ended December 31, 2019, the amount includes a $336.7 million impairment charge associated with our equity method investment in Ohio Gathering and Ohio Condensate.

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED OTHER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018



(Dollars in thousands)

Other financial data:





























Net (loss) income $ (327,083)



$ 38,654



$ (369,833)



$ 42,351

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,918



$ 61,437



$ 182,337



$ 227,929

Capital expenditures $ 30,628



$ 63,553



$ 182,291



$ 200,586

Contributions to equity method investees $ 6,986



$ 4,924



$ 18,316



$ 4,924

Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,537



$ 76,865



$ 287,141



$ 294,085

Distributable cash flow $ 47,094



$ 44,361



$ 167,433



$ 179,302

Distributions declared (1) $ 11,687



$ 45,280



$ 83,030



$ 180,932

Distribution coverage ratio (2) 4.03x



0.98x



2.02x



0.99x

































Operating data:





























Aggregate average daily throughput – natural gas (MMcf/d)

1,356





1,533





1,397





1,673

Aggregate average daily throughput – liquids (Mbbl/d)

118.5





108.9





105.3





94.9

































Ohio Gathering average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (3)

726





780





732





769



__________ (1) Represents distributions declared to common unitholders in respect of a given period. For example, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, represents the distributions declared in January 2020 and paid in February 2020. (2) Distribution coverage ratio calculation for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is based on distributions declared to common unitholders in respect of the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018. Represents the ratio of distributable cash flow to distributions declared. (3) Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Ohio Gathering, subject to a one-month lag.

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





Three months ended

December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018





(In thousands)

Reconciliations of net income or loss to adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow:































Net (loss) income

$ (327,083)



$ 38,654



$ (369,833)



$ 42,351

Add:































Interest expense



19,626





15,714





74,429





60,535

Income tax expense



(196)





(55)





1,174





33

Depreciation and amortization (1)



28,507





27,015





111,426





106,767

Proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees (2)



9,542





10,386





39,126





39,969

Adjustments related to MVC shortfall payments (3)



608





2,909





3,476





(3,632)

Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity (4)



(250)





(476)





(2,156)





(427)

Unit-based and noncash compensation



2,801





2,140





8,171





8,328

Deferred Purchase Price Obligation (5)



(13,881)





(32,784)





(1,982)





20,975

(Gain) loss on asset sales, net



59





6





(1,536)





—

Long-lived asset impairment



15,486





5,059





60,507





7,186

Goodwill impairment



—





—





16,211





—

Other, net (6)



5,664





1,112





10,277





1,112

Less:































Loss from equity method investees



(336,654)





(7,185)





(337,851)





(10,888)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 77,537



$ 76,865



$ 287,141



$ 294,085

Less:































Cash interest paid



22,783





20,552





76,883





64,678

Cash paid for taxes



—





—





150





175

Senior notes interest adjustment (7)



(3,063)





(3,063)





—





—

Distributions to Series A Preferred unitholders (8)



14,250





14,250





28,500





28,500

Series A Preferred units distribution adjustment (9)



(7,125)





(7,125)





—





—

Maintenance capital expenditures



3,598





7,890





14,175





21,430

Distributable cash flow

$ 47,094



$ 44,361



$ 167,433



$ 179,302



































Distributions declared (10)

$ 11,687



$ 45,280



$ 83,030



$ 180,932



































Distribution coverage ratio (11)

4.03x



0.98x



2.02x



0.99x



__________ (1) Includes the amortization expense associated with our favorable and unfavorable gas gathering contracts as reported in other revenues. (2) Reflects our proportionate share of Ohio Gathering adjusted EBITDA, subject to a one-month lag. (3) Adjustments related to MVC shortfall payments recognize the earnings from MVC shortfall payments ratably over the term of the associated MVC. (4) Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity represent contributions in aid of construction revenue recognized in accordance with Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("Topic 606"). (5) Deferred Purchase Price Obligation represents the change in the present value of the Deferred Purchase Price Obligation. (6) Represents items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations, including, in the three months and the year ended December 31, 2019, $5.0 million related to restructuring expenses and $0.7 million of transaction costs associated with the November 2019 DPPO amendment. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the amount includes $3.4 million of severance expense associated with our former Chief Executive Officer, $0.9 million of transaction costs associated with the Equity Restructuring, and $0.9 million of transaction costs primarily associated with the November 2019 DPPO amendment. For the three months and the year ended December 31, 2018, the amount consisted of severance expense to our former Chief Financial Officer. (7) Senior notes interest adjustment represents the net of interest expense accrued and paid during the period. Interest on the $300.0 million 5.5% senior notes is paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 until maturity in August 2022. Interest on the $500.0 million 5.75% senior notes is paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 until maturity in April 2025. (8) Distributions on the Series A preferred units are paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 each year, through and including December 15, 2022, and, thereafter, quarterly in arrears on the 15th day of March, June, September and December of each year. (9) Series A Preferred unit distribution adjustment represents the net of distributions paid and accrued on the Series A Preferred units. Distributions on the Series A preferred units are paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 each year, through and including December 15, 2022, and, thereafter, quarterly in arrears on the 15th day of March, June, September and December of each year. (10) Represents distributions declared to common unitholders in respect of a given period. For example, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, represents the distributions declared in January 2020 and paid in February 2020. (11) Distribution coverage ratio calculation for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is based on distributions declared in respect of the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018. Represents the ratio of distributable cash flow to distributions declared.

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





Year ended December 31,





2019



2018





(In thousands)

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 182,337



$ 227,929

Add:















Interest expense, excluding amortization of debt issuance costs



70,018





56,250

Income tax expense



1,174





33

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



23,275





8,122

Proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees (1)



39,126





39,969

Adjustments related to MVC shortfall payments (2)



3,476





(3,632)

Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity (3)



(2,156)





(427)

Other, net (4)



10,277





1,112

Less:















Distributions from equity method investees



37,300





35,271

Noncash lease expense



3,086





—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 287,141



$ 294,085

Less:















Cash interest paid



76,883





64,678

Cash paid for taxes



150





175

Distributions to Series A Preferred unitholders (5)



28,500





28,500

Maintenance capital expenditures



14,175





21,430

Distributable cash flow

$ 167,433



$ 179,302



__________ (1) Reflects our proportionate share of Ohio Gathering adjusted EBITDA, subject to a one-month lag. (2) Adjustments related to MVC shortfall payments are recognized in gathering services and related fees. (3) Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity represent contributions in aid of construction revenue recognized in accordance with Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("Topic 606"). (4) Represents items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations, including, in the year ended December 31, 2019, $5.0 million related to restructuring expenses, $3.4 million of severance expense associated with our former Chief Executive Officer, $0.9 million of transaction costs associated with the Equity Restructuring, and $0.9 million of transaction costs primarily associated with the November 2019 DPPO amendment. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the amount consisted of severance expense to our former Chief Financial Officer. (5) Distributions on the Series A Preferred units are paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 each year, through and including December 15, 2022, and, thereafter, quarterly in arrears on the 15th day of March, June, September and December of each year.

