Summit Z58 Protocol Exerciser / Analyzer Approved by PCI-SIG

Compliance testing allows design and test engineers to ensure product interoperability as well as adherence to the PCI-SIG PCIe standard, enabling technology adoption among integrators. The Summit Z58 Protocol Exerciser/Analyzer is the only PCIe 5.0 (Gen 5) capable platform certified by the PCI-SIG for official PCIe testing. It is to be used for all future link and transaction layer testing at PCI-SIG compliance workshops, including the PCIe 5.0 informational testing. This enables designers to use this test platform for PCIe 4.0 compliance testing now, while protecting their investment by using the same equipment for future PCIe 5.0 testing needs.

Teledyne LeCroy protocol analyzers and exercisers have been at the forefront of PCI Express development since its inception 17 years ago, working closely with the computer, storage and IoT industry to provide the analysis features design and test engineers need for their products. All Teledyne LeCroy protocol test solutions feature hierarchical views of recorded traffic, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, and the ability to create user-defined test reports, which allow developers to troubleshoot intricate problems and finish their projects on time. Users of Teledyne LeCroy systems appreciate the rich library of decodes and analysis capabilities that are available on all of Teledyne LeCroy's PCIe specification test tools.

Availability

The Summit Z58 PCIe 5.0 protocol exerciser and analyzer is currently available to order. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 700 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com.

