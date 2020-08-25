Summit2Sea Consulting, LLC is a Washington Post 2020 Top Workplace

Summit2Sea fosters a diverse workforce where employees feel empowered to have their ideas appreciated and their individual needs met. We value the contributions of our members and allow results to drive career progression and aspirations. Our employee retention is best in class. Even in these challenging times, we continue to hire the best of the best, including six new hires in the past three months.

Check out our careers page at https://www.sum2sea.com/careers.

Giving back is important to us. Summit2Sea provides both our time and knowledge, at no cost, to an international non-profit that fights human trafficking on a worldwide scale. Our robotic process automation (RPA) and AI solutions are a force multiplier for their investigative team. It allows their skilled investigators to spend more time catching the bad guys versus performing tedious online searches of social media profiles.

Why Summit2Sea? – we combine the best people, process and technology. We solve your business challenges through data analytics, system implementation, process automation and AI. Find out more at https://sum2sea.com.

