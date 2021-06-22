Summit2Sea Consulting, LLC is a Washington Post Top Workplace for the second year in a row

Over the past year, due to COVID-19, the company had to pivot from being in-person at client sites to working remotely from homes. Eckle commented, "Our competitive advantage is our people, so while the location changed, the talent and energy didn't. The new norm of virtual work environments has opened up the door for us to find talent all across the country."

On a business level, one of the S2S teams was instrumental in helping the Federal Government build the Cares Act reporting. Also, the company conducted an internal team challenge to see who could use their analytic skills to build the most insightful COVID trend reporting tool. "We enhanced team building connections with monthly virtual lunch & learns and happy hours, in lieu of our normal quarterly in-person gatherings," said Eckle. The firepit in the backyard of the CEO's home became a common, safe gathering space for small groups to connect and share ideas.

Summit2Sea Consulting LLC helps clients achieve peak performance by aligning processes, people, and information. We deliver expertise across a wide variety of consulting services, with core competencies in Data Analytics, Digital Transformation and Enterprise system integration.

