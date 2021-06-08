Summitas Named Family Wealth Report's 2021 "Best Cyber Security Solution"

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, an innovative platform for secure, online client portals for family ofﬁces, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded "Best Cyber Security Solution" by Family Wealth Report (FWR) at the 2021 awards.

FWR provides unique and essential business intelligence on the world of North American family wealth in a convenient format delivered straight to subscribers' inboxes daily along with an archive of almost 200,000 relevant articles. FWR hosts its prestigious award ceremony to recognize the year's best service providers and advisors in the wealth industry. Award winners are selected by an independent panel of experts.

"Strong security, privacy, and data integrity are designed into software, not bolted on afterward," said Dan Gregerson, Executive Chairman. "Summitas delivers branded portals that control access to sensitive information using roles and permissions, layered security, and standard cryptographic algorithms—all while maintaining a user point-and-click simple experience. We're honored to receive this award and to be recognized by a leading industry analyst."

FWR also recognized Summitas with the 2021 "Best Innovative Client Solution" and "Best Client Communications" awards.

More than ever, professionals and families need timely access to information from many sources. Summitas Platform® features a scalable, secure, and fault-tolerant environment for branded client portals that host any of over 25 solution-specific apps. Summitas addresses the exponential growth of specialized systems and granular services by providing a single pane of glass through which clients and professionals manage their data.

About Summitas

Summitas was founded in 2007 by entrepreneurs with extensive experience in serving ultra-high net worth clients and developing mission-critical software. Their vision was to leverage technology to provide an exclusive set of services for the wealth industry's 21st century needs. Expertise brought to the creation of Summitas included wealth management, family office stewardship and management, online financial services, information technology, distributed computing, and cybersecurity.

Howard Milstein (New York Private Bank & Trust, Nicklaus Companies, Golf Magazine) cofounded Summitas with Stephen Martiros (CCC Alliance, Martiros Strategies) and Dan Gregerson (Intelligent Technologies, PeerLogic). Dan is Executive Chairman overseeing operations and strategy. Bill Wyman (BNY Mellon, Rockefeller, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan) joined in 2010 and is President, Family Office Services.

Today, Summitas is an award-winning platform for client-facing businesses that exchange confidential information, store sensitive documents, and share ideas — securely and privately — all from one place.

