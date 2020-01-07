SummitET Welcomes DOJ's Former Director of Preparedness and Response to its Leadership Team

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Exercises and Training® (SummitET™), a Preparedness Solutions Company®, announces the addition of Scott Glick to the role of Vice President and General Counsel. Scott's key focus will be to provide advice to customers regarding counterterrorism, weapons of mass destruction, law enforcement, intelligence, and consequence management related matters to ensure that preparedness planning is cohesive.



Before joining SummitET, Scott served in a number of high-ranking positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, including as the Director of Preparedness and Response, the Deputy Chief in the Counterterrorism Section, and the Deputy Counsel in the Office of Intelligence Policy and Review.

Scott Glick, SummitET Vice President and General Counsel

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company that emphasizes both a commitment to preparedness and its close-knit team," comments Scott. "SummitET offered me an opportunity to work alongside a diverse cadre of subject matter experts to prepare customers for a variety of disasters."

Scott brings more than thirty-five years of experience, including prosecution, critical incident response, management, policy, exercise and teaching to SummitET. He is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of the University of Maryland and received his law degree from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, where he was a member of the law review. He is licensed to practice law in the State of New York and Washington, D.C. Scott will be based in SummitET's new D.C. office.

"Scott has played a major role in the development and drafting of national preparedness policies, plans, and strategies. We are honored to have one the nation's leading experts in his field join our team," said John Duda, Chief Executive Officer of SummitET. "Bringing on Scott was a strategic decision to provide better value to our customers in their planning efforts."

About SummitET

Summit Exercises and Training is a U.S.-based, veteran-owned preparedness solutions company that provides proven full spectrum preparedness solutions through industry-leading experts and impeccable customer service. Our diverse and highly trained team supports our corporate and governmental partners in developing solutions that address issues of critical infrastructure, radiological and emergency preparedness, cybersecurity, workplace safety, active shooter programs, counterterrorism, and other disaster-related training.

