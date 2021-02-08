SummitMedia Enters Into A New Multi-Year Agreement With Nielsen Audio And Adds Continuous Diary Measurement To Its Rating Service Suite

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced that SummitMedia, LLC, has entered into a long-term agreement for Nielsen Audio services in its nine markets. The new agreement incorporates an expansion and enhancement of the service level to include Continuous Diary Measurement (CDM). Effective immediately, SummitMedia will have full, unqualified subscriber access to the monthly CDM currency ratings, TAPSCAN software and Nielsen Scarborough in all markets where available.

SummitMedia now subscribes to CDM measurement in Birmingham, Ala., Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., Honolulu, Hawaii, Knoxville, Tenn., Louisville, Ky., Richmond, Va, Wichita, Kan., and Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb., and Iowa.

SummitMedia is an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing, and events company, based in Birmingham, Ala.

"We are looking forward to utilizing Nielsen's measurement and data analytic capabilities to showcase SummitMedia's value to the advertiser and agency communities," said Carl Parmer, Chairman and CEO of SummitMedia. "Consumers' media habits are evolving at an incredibly rapid pace and having a faster read on audience trends is imperative. Continuous Diary Measurement will enable our teams to react more strategically and quickly."

"We are proud that SummitMedia has extended and enhanced its relationship with Nielsen Audio," said Brad Kelly, Managing Director, Nielsen. "SummitMedia has placed their trust in us to deliver an accurate and timely read on radio audiences. Equipped with CDM, SummitMedia's talented sales pros will be well positioned to optimize revenue and attract new advertisers by delivering better, faster, keener insights to the local radio ad marketplace."

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. NielsenIQ (formerly known as Nielsen Global Connect) provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in nearly 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

SOURCE Nielsen

Related Links

https://www.nielsen.com

