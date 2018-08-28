Sumner Texas Based 'Load Trail' Statement on Today's Actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

SUMNER, Texas, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Load Trail is a family-owned business, which has been a pillar of the northeast Texas community for over 20 years. The company employs over 700 people, and has supported our community through a broad range of charitable causes. Load Trail always works diligently to abide by all laws.

The actions today by the Federal Immigration Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) are disappointing, as are the inaccuracies found in most reporting so far. Though we are surprised by today's developments, we intend to fully cooperate with the government's investigation — and to make sure the full and accurate Load Trail story is made known.

