Sun Badger Solar launches a new campaign with Habitat for Humanity as national solar partner

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Badger Solar today announced a commitment to creating more sustainable, energy-efficient affordable housing as Habitat for Humanity's newest national partner. To commemorate the inaugural partnership, the solar power developer launched a campaign that prioritizes the organizations' joint focus on building sustainable and healthy communities.

For every Sun Badger Solar system installed through Dec. 31, 2021, the company will donate $250 to Habitat for Humanity, guaranteeing a minimum of $100,000 and no maximum contribution limit. Sun Badger Solar's donations will support Habitat's global work as the nonprofit continues to work toward its vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

"We started Sun Badger Solar to help build more sustainable communities and I can't think of a better partner than Habitat for Humanity to help bring that vision to life," said Kris Sipe, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Sun Badger Solar. "The two organizations share a common desire to make a difference, one home and one family at a time."

"We're looking forward to our new partnership with Sun Badger Solar," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships. "When we are able to make sustainable homes more accessible, we are not only nurturing the foundation for healthy environments, but also empowering healthier families."

Sun Badger Solar services residential and commercial solar power systems in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Florida. Since 2018, Sun Badger Solar's team of licensed electrical contractors and solar experts have helped thousands of households become more energy efficient.

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

Sun BadgerTM Solar is a residential and commercial solar developer with operations in Florida, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Our focus is on educating our customers and being a valued resource as they consider the benefits of solar. We strive to provide the best customer service, quality installation with master-level electricians and the best products and warranties in the industry. Solar Reviews consistently rates us among the top installers in the communities we serve.

