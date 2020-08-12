Sun Basket Debuts Fresh & Ready, a Line of Ready-to-Heat Meals

Fresh & Ready meals are served in premium wood trays that can go straight into the oven or microwave. The meals are never frozen, made fresh each week and feature organic produce, grown by family farms. Available as part of Sun Basket's weekly meal plan, the meals start at $10.99 per serving. Menu offerings include recipes such as: Pappardelle with wilted spinach, sweet peas, and fresh ricotta, Shrimp paella with fire-roasted tomatoes and bell pepper and Southwestern turkey and sweet potato skillet. Sun Basket's assortment of freshly prepared, ready-to-heat meals are now available nationally under the new name Fresh & Ready.

"Sun Basket continues to innovate in order to adapt to consumers' growing desire for a quick dinner solution, with taste and nutrition at the forefront," said Don Barnett, CEO of Sun Basket. "The launch of Fresh & Ready meals further emphasizes our commitment to offering healthy, high-quality options for those looking to maintain a balanced diet even on their busiest days. Now more than ever, Americans are looking for an alternative to cooking seven days a week, and this extension is our fastest meal option to date."

In addition to the new Fresh & Ready menu, Sun Basket added more options of convenient mealtime solutions for customers, no matter the time of day. Sun Basket's Pre-Prepped meals come with chef-prepared sides and sauces so there's no slicing, dicing, or measuring. Consumers just follow three easy steps for a mouthwatering dinner in under 20 minutes. The marketplace has increased convenient options across meal occasions (breakfast, lunch, snack) like ready-to-eat salads, grain and legume bowls, vegetable soups and filled flatbreads.

All of Sun Basket's meals follow high ingredient standards, using organic fresh produce and antibiotic and hormone-free proteins. The gourmet-style recipes are curated by Sun Basket's award-winning executive chef, Justine Kelly, who crafts simple, delicious recipes each week by sourcing superior ingredients to deliver impactful flavor. Fresh & Ready's assortment of freshly prepared, ready-to-heat meals were developed and refined in select local markets earlier this year under the name Oven Ready.

