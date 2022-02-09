Sun Care Products Market Size to Grow by USD 4.83 Billion | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Sun Care Products Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge Analysis

Product innovation and product line extension are some of the key factors driving the global sun care products market growth. Moreover, the increase in the disposable income of the middle-income population especially the working class of women has fueled the demand for premium sun care products that can keep the skin moisturized for a longer period of time. Availability of these premium products coupled with rising in spending power will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Availability of counterfeit sun care products is one of the key challenges to the global sun care products market growth. Low-quality counterfeit BPC products can cause serious skin problems. Price-sensitive customers are attracted to these products due to their low price compared to the products by key vendors. Counterfeit sun care products contain petrochemicals, parabens, and other harmful chemicals, which harm the skin of consumers and the brand's name. In addition, many consumers buy these fake products as differentiating between counterfeits and real products is difficult because counterfeit products are copied from original products, which affects the market penetration and profit margins of key vendors.

Sun Care Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Sun Protection Products



After-sun Products



Self-tanning Products

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The sun protection products segment will account for the largest sun care products market share in 2020. The segment will account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This high number is attributed to the awareness among consumers about the benefits of using sun protection products. Amorepacific, Coty, Johnson & Johnson, Beiersdorf, Estée Lauder Companies, and L'Oréal are launching high-quality products in the form of lotions, sticks, and sprays which will further increase the demand for sun care products during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel segment will account for the largest market revenue throughout the forecast period. In terms of Geography, Europe will contribute 33% of the overall growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for premium-priced and multifunctional sun care products will facilitate the sun care products market growth in Europe. Germany, France, and the UK are the key markets for sun care products in Europe.

Sun Care Products Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

The report also covers the following areas:

The sun care products market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. To help businesses improve their market position, the sun care products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Groupe Clarins, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Sun Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sun care products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sun care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sun care products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sun care products market vendors

Sun Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.70 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Groupe Clarins, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

