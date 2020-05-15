Sun Chlorella is the Official Supplement of The Premier Lacrosse League Powered by Ticketmaster

In response to health and safety concerns resulting from COVID-19, the PLL recently announced the PLL Championship Series, a 20-game quarantined and fan-less tournament, which will crown the 2020 champion. The PLL Championship Series will take place in lieu of the previously scheduled 2020 PLL season. All games will be shown on NBC, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Gold.

"We were thrilled to partner with Sun Chlorella as the Official Superfood of the PLL," says PLL Co-Founder and CEO Mike Rabil. "Sun Chlorella was already a favorite supplement of some of our players. We've been working with the great team at Sun Chlorella over the last six months and we are delighted to officially kick off this partnership."

Sun Chlorella powder is the only chlorella supplement on the market today that is NSF Certified for Sport® and Informed Sport trusted, which means it has undergone rigorous testing and is the best possible chlorella available. Sun Chlorella Powder has vitamin and mineral content that provides powerful plant-based nutrition, immune system support, and cellular repair benefits for muscle and tissue repair.

Sun Chlorella's performance-improving nutrition includes:

All essential amino acids

Iron

Antioxidants like vitamin C, beta-carotene, lycopene, lutein

More chlorophyll than any other food on the planet (equal to 2.5 cups of spinach!)

Chlorella Growth Factor (CGF) nucleotide-peptide complex of RNA and DNA

One of the only plant sources of active B12

All which help the body:

Regenerate cells and muscle tissue

Increase stamina

Increase oxygen intake and increase aerobic endurance

"The frequent and intense training that the PLL players endure requires supplements that have maximum efficacy, and thanks to our patented DYNO®-Mill pulverization technology we are able to supply athletes with highly digestible nutrition so they perform their best," said Futoshi Nakayama, President of Sun Chlorella USA. "Now more than ever, we are so proud to help our consumers thrive in their healthy lifestyles, including our friends at the PLL."

About Sun Chlorella Sun Chlorella has been the premium chlorella company for over 50 years. Originating in Japan, Sun Chlorella uses DYNO®-Mill pulverization, setting the standards for ultimate purity, quality, bioavailability and digestibility. You can find Sun Chlorella products at The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmer's Market, and many other health food retailers. For more information regarding Sun Chlorella products, please visit: www.sunchlorellausa.com and follow us on Instagram (SunChlorellaUSA), Facebook (@SunChlorella), Twitter (@sunchlorellausa), YouTube (SunChlorella) and Pinterest (Sun Chlorella USA).

About Premier Lacrosse League Powered by Ticketmaster

The Premier Lacrosse League powered by Ticketmaster (PLL) brings the sport of lacrosse to a national stage for the first time through a tour-based model, complete with the best players the sport has to offer. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League powered by Ticketmaster is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL season is distributed through an exclusive media-rights agreement with NBC Sports Group. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague) and YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL).

