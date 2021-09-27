Sun Lei, CEO of Luxventure, has been appointed as President of Cross-Border Merchants Association of Hainan Province

SHISHI, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBS Fashion Group Limited ("KBS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China and through the brand of Luxventure, engaging in cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism business, announced today that on September 23, 2021, Sun Lei, Chief Executive Officer of Luxventure, has been appointed as the President of the Cross-border Merchants Association of Hainan Province ("CMA").

The government of China has designated Hainan Province as a free port and CMA is the only association for the cross-border merchants set up by the local government. CMA will focus on assisting members with cross-border business opportunities and set the standards to be followed by its members.

Ms. Sun Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "It is my honor to be the president of CMA. This is another affirmation of the success of Luxventure. Since being in full business operation for a bit more than year, Luxventure has been recognized by the government as one of the leading, if not the leading company, in the cross-border merchandise sector. In my role as president, I look forward to working with the members to adopt and implement our propriety technologies in BBC and WMS, which enables easy integration of on-line and off-line cross border merchandise transactions. I thank the government for entrusting Luxventure and using our technologies as the standards for the members of CMA."

About KBS Fashion Group Limited

Headquartered in Shishi, China, KBS Fashion Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of i) designing, manufacturing, selling and distributing its own casual menswear brand, KBS, through a network of 30 KBS branded stores (as of Dec 31, 2019) and over a number of multi-brand stores. Through the brand of Luxventure, it also engages in cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism business. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at www.kbsfashion.com .

