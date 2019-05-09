Sun Life announces election of directors

News provided by

Sun Life Financial Inc.

May 09, 2019, 15:26 ET

TORONTO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that each of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 15, 2019 was elected as a director of the Company at the annual meeting of common shareholders of the Company held today in Toronto. Voting results for the individual directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William D. Anderson

283,555,563

99.7%

907,348

0.3%

Dean A. Connor

283,540,853

99.7%

922,058

0.3%

Stephanie L. Coyles

283,553,905

99.7%

909,006

0.3%

Martin J. G. Glynn

283,503,802

99.7%

959,109

0.3%

Ashok K. Gupta

283,405,220

99.6%

1,057,594

0.4%

M. Marianne Harris

282,857,347

99.4%

1,605,564

0.6%

Sara Grootwassink Lewis

281,145,443

98.8%

3,317,468

1.2%

James M. Peck

282,788,167

99.4%

1,674,744

0.6%

Scott F. Powers

283,475,193

99.7%

987,718

0.3%

Hugh D. Segal

282,389,252

99.3%

2,073,562

0.7%

Barbara G. Stymiest

283,492,758

99.7%

970,056

0.3%

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders held earlier today will be available shortly on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,011 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Krista Wilson    

Greg Dilworth

Director    

Vice-President

Corporate Communications   

Investor Relations

T.  519-888-3900 ext. 341-4896   

T. 416-979-6230

krista.wilson@sunlife.com

investor.relations@sunlife.com 

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sunlife.com

Also from this source

Sun Life Financial Announces Intention to Amend its Normal Course ...

Sun Life Financial increases Common Share dividend and declares...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Sun Life announces election of directors

News provided by

Sun Life Financial Inc.

May 09, 2019, 15:26 ET