Sun Life announces election of directors
May 09, 2019, 15:26 ET
TORONTO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that each of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 15, 2019 was elected as a director of the Company at the annual meeting of common shareholders of the Company held today in Toronto. Voting results for the individual directors are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
William D. Anderson
|
283,555,563
|
99.7%
|
907,348
|
0.3%
|
Dean A. Connor
|
283,540,853
|
99.7%
|
922,058
|
0.3%
|
Stephanie L. Coyles
|
283,553,905
|
99.7%
|
909,006
|
0.3%
|
Martin J. G. Glynn
|
283,503,802
|
99.7%
|
959,109
|
0.3%
|
Ashok K. Gupta
|
283,405,220
|
99.6%
|
1,057,594
|
0.4%
|
M. Marianne Harris
|
282,857,347
|
99.4%
|
1,605,564
|
0.6%
|
Sara Grootwassink Lewis
|
281,145,443
|
98.8%
|
3,317,468
|
1.2%
|
James M. Peck
|
282,788,167
|
99.4%
|
1,674,744
|
0.6%
|
Scott F. Powers
|
283,475,193
|
99.7%
|
987,718
|
0.3%
|
Hugh D. Segal
|
282,389,252
|
99.3%
|
2,073,562
|
0.7%
|
Barbara G. Stymiest
|
283,492,758
|
99.7%
|
970,056
|
0.3%
The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders held earlier today will be available shortly on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,011 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
|
Media Relations Contact:
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Krista Wilson
|
Greg Dilworth
|
Director
|
Vice-President
|
Corporate Communications
|
Investor Relations
|
T. 519-888-3900 ext. 341-4896
|
T. 416-979-6230
SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.
