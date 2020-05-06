Sun Life announces election of directors

TORONTO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 13, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld William D. Anderson 289,782,562 99.7% 807,874 0.3% Dean A. Connor 290,002,867 99.8% 587,569 0.2% Stephanie L. Coyles 290,289,134 99.9% 301,302 0.1% Martin J. G. Glynn 289,745,258 99.7% 845,178 0.3% Ashok K. Gupta 290,162,466 99.9% 427,970 0.1% M. Marianne Harris 289,766,184 99.7% 824,252 0.3% Sara Grootwassink Lewis 287,860,206 99.1% 2,730,230 0.9% James M. Peck 290,162,107 99.9% 428,329 0.1% Scott F. Powers 290,177,888 99.9% 412,548 0.1% Hugh D. Segal 289,455,232 99.6% 1,135,204 0.4% Barbara G. Stymiest 289,781,850 99.7% 808,586 0.3%

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , respectively.

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,023 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Krista Wilson Leigh Chalmers Director Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Corporate Communications Relations & Capital Management T. 226-751-2391 T. 647-256-8201 [email protected] [email protected]

