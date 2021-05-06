Sun Life announces election of directors
May 06, 2021, 15:00 ET
TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 12, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
William D. Anderson
|
300,656,760
|
99.5%
|
1,607,826
|
0.5%
|
Deepak Chopra
|
299,336,011
|
99.0%
|
2,928,575
|
1.0%
|
Dean A. Connor
|
301,650,555
|
99.8%
|
614,031
|
0.2%
|
Stephanie L. Coyles
|
280,851,926
|
92.9%
|
21,412,660
|
7.1%
|
Martin J. G. Glynn
|
300,449,905
|
99.4%
|
1,814,681
|
0.6%
|
Ashok K. Gupta
|
301,128,618
|
99.6%
|
1,135,968
|
0.4%
|
M. Marianne Harris
|
299,740,025
|
99.2%
|
2,524,561
|
0.8%
|
David H. Y. Ho
|
301,310,121
|
99.7%
|
954,465
|
0.3%
|
James M. Peck
|
300,578,487
|
99.4%
|
1,686,099
|
0.6%
|
Scott F. Powers
|
276,903,814
|
91.6%
|
25,360,772
|
8.4%
|
Kevin D. Strain
|
301,051,149
|
99.6%
|
1,213,437
|
0.4%
|
Barbara G. Stymiest
|
301,381,617
|
99.7%
|
882,969
|
0.3%
The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,304 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
|
Media Relations Contact:
Irene Poon
Manager, Corporate Communications
T. 416-988-0542
|
Investor Relations Contact:
Yaniv Bitton
Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets
T. 416-979-6496
