Sun Life named to 2018 Top Places to Work by The Boston Globe

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life Financial U.S. has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts for 2018 by The Boston Globe. According to the Globe, Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them the best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

"We have long prided ourselves on fostering a workplace that encourages community outreach, employee appreciation, and diversity and inclusion," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life Financial U.S. "Our focus on a work environment that offers work-life flexibility and career development opportunities allows our employees to bring their best selves to work, which drives our ability to be an innovative leader in our industry."

The rankings in the Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 82,151 individuals at 318 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2018, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management of C$984 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life Financial is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and stop-loss. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes the Boston Globe, BostonGlobe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

