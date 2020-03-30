Sun Life to donate $1 million to support communities impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Support efforts will focus on health care, elder care and addressing food security needs

TORONTO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life is donating an initial C$1 million to support communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the coming weeks and months, Sun Life will provide financial aid to charities in the markets in which we operate. Support will be provided to organizations addressing urgent health concerns, with a focus on support for at-risk populations such as the elderly, and access to food through local food banks.

"As the situation around the world rapidly evolves, this donation is a first step towards helping communities address basic needs resulting from COVID-19," said Dean Connor, President and CEO, Sun Life. "We are committed to supporting the health and well-being of our Clients, advisors, employees and the people in our communities."

