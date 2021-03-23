Sun-Maid® Names Finalists After Nationwide Search for Inaugural 'Board of Imagination'

"Our minds – and imaginations – were blown away, seeing the number of applications generated by word-of-mouth for this prestigious and first-of-its-kind board," said Harry Overly, President & CEO – and newly-named "Chief Imagination Wrangler" of Sun-Maid Growers of California. "We've narrowed down the candidates to 15 extraordinary kids, but now we need help – and your vote – to select our final five board members who are going to help us make the world a more delicious and healthy place."

Starting today until April 2, the public is invited to visit SunMaid.com/ImagineThat to vote for the five Board of Imagination kid members. If selected, the kids will take part in several Board of Imagination meetings over the course of the next year. As part of their "stipend," each board member will receive $5,000 for themselves in the form of a 529 donation, and $5,000 to go to their school. The kids' schools will also enjoy a year's supply of Sun-Maid snacks.

The 15 imaginative finalists are:

Allen B., age 10 from Mesa, Ariz. – "I am creative and have a lot of ideas. I am always trying out new science projects and exploring the outdoors with my siblings."

Ayanna J., age 12 from Olathe, Kansas – "I'm a Youth Mensa girl who loves to be creative! I have won awards in First Lego League & Science Olympiad. I won the PBS Kids Writing Contest 3 times!"

Ayla C., age 10 from Hilton Head Island, S.C. – "I am great at making nonliving things come to life and I am able to make places in my stories that are easy to 'see' in your head."

Berklee B., age 10 from Point Pleasant, W.V. – "During quarantine in the spring of 2020, my mom and I started a teddy bear hunt in our town! We also did a Chalk Your Walk to keep up spirits!"

Chelsea P., age 11 from Danbury, Conn. – "I'm creative, love sharing ideas & doing WHAT IF questions; what if raisins led anti-bullying talks? I love inspiring others like with Chelsea's Charity."

Gregory M., age 7 from Canton, Ohio – "I like to design and create. I really like to help others. I would use everything I've learned at school and home to help you."

Lukas C., age 9 from Waco, Texas – "I like to think outside the box, especially if it is a raisin box. I am creative and have a big imagination that I love using to make new inventions."

Nassali S., age 11 from Sacramento, Calif. – "As a visionary I am persistent, open-minded, have unique ideas, great communication and leadership skills, diverse connections, and think on my feet."

Presley C., age 11 from Enola, Pa. – "I have creative ideas and I am not afraid to express my opinions with others. I am a leader at school and consider myself to be an influencer!"

Ruby D., age 8 from Gwinn, Mich. – "I am funny and would bring laugher and happiness to the board. I'm very imaginative and that could bring inspiration for them to get an idea."

Samuel L., age 10 from Chicago, Ill. – "I have lived in 3 countries, studied 4 languages and made friends from 30 countries. I work well with people from different backgrounds and abilities."

Sky S., age 8 from Miami, Fla. – "I am full of creativity and imagination. And together, we can get thousands of people to line up to get Sun-Maid's products."

Thomas Y., age 9 from Auburn, Ala. – "I am creative, logical, and a good leader. I love to make big impacts on those around me while being 'behind the scenes'."

Willow K., age 6 from Lake Stevens, Wash. – "I love love love raisins, and I love school! I am really happy when I get to help others and be creative!"

Wren D., age 7 from Attleboro, Mass. – "My imagination is huge. I am kind and when I work with other kids, I always give them a turn to talk. I love to create new things and make up stories."

The first Board of Imagination meeting is scheduled for mid-April. There, the five seated kids plus a sixth member from one of Sun-Maid's manufacturing families, will be introduced to Sun-Maid and get an opportunity to learn about top-secret flavors and innovations in the works. They'll be encouraged to give input and will be a part of official board business.

As its first order of business, Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination will officially vote on and declare the company's first "Imagination Day." Sun-Maid's Imagination Day will take place on April 30, which is also National Raisin Day, when Sun-Maid will encourage staff to take part in activities that will enrich their thinking and enhance their creativity. The Board of Imagination will supply the inspiration for the day.

For more information about Sun-Maid snacks or its commitment to imagination, visit www.sunmaid.com/imagine that. Also on the website, consumers can use the product locator to find the brand's whole fruit snacks in a store nearest them, or visit the Sun-Maid Market to purchase snacks.

For more updates on the brand and its products, follow Sun-Maid on Facebook (facebook.com/sunmaid) Twitter ( @Sun_Maid ) and Instagram ( @SunMaid ).

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid snacks have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven't—they're real, minimally processed and consistently good. The timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile, Sun-Maid fills each day with moments of sunshine, one little red box at a time. For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com.

