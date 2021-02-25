Sun Pharma Launches Website for its Long-Term Care Portfolio in the U.S.

MUMBAI, India, and PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715, "Sun Pharma" including its subsidiaries and/or associate companies) today announced the U.S. launch of the website for its long-term care (LTC) division, www.sunltc.com. The new website presents Sun Pharma's LTC portfolio of alternative formulation products and underscores Sun Pharma's commitment to meeting the needs of the up to 40% of American adults who cannot or will not swallow solid medication forms.1

Sun Pharma's LTC portfolio includes the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved extended-release sprinkle formulation of metoprolol succinate; the first and only FDA-approved sprinkle formulation of delayed-release duloxetine; and the first and only approved sprinkle formulation of rosuvastatin, Ezallor Sprinkle™ (rosuvastatin) immediate-release capsules. The Ezallor Sprinkle label was recently updated to allow for sprinkling the capsule contents over pudding (in addition to applesauce) as a soft-food alternative mode of administration.

"Through this website, Sun Pharma aims to call attention to the broad need for our three alternative sprinkle formulations of widely prescribed medications, which are designed for those who cannot or will not swallow solid medication forms," said Mark Hagler, Senior Vice President and Head of Ophthalmics, Oncology and LTC at Sun Pharma. "These products are also being prescribed outside of LTC facilities, suggesting a broader need for alternative administration options of commonly used therapies that cannot be crushed. Our new website highlights the efficacy and safety profile for each product, while also educating healthcare providers and patients about our intent to mitigate risks associated with improper medication manipulation."

One of the most common errors is crushing tablets that appear on the "Do Not Crush" list, a manipulation that can alter the pharmacokinetic properties, therapeutic efficacy, and safety profile of the medication.2,3

For more information about the Sun Pharma portfolio of LTC products, please visit www.sunltc.com.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050)

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company. A vertically integrated business and a skilled team enables it to deliver high-quality products, trusted by customers and patients in over 100 countries across the world, at affordable prices. Its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across 6 continents and approved by multiple regulatory agencies, coupled with a multi-cultural workforce comprising over 50 nationalities. Sun Pharma fosters excellence through innovation supported by strong R&D capabilities across multiple R&D centers, with investments of approximately 6% of annual revenues in R&D. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com & follow us on Twitter @SunPharma_Live.

