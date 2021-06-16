Sun Pop Life Announces Sun-Protective Children's Swimwear Collection Is Now Available
Jun 16, 2021, 13:03 ET
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pop Life has recently released its kids' swimwear collection of boys' swim shorts and girls' swimsuits in new fabrics with UPF 50+ that combine luxury, comfortability, and functionality just in time for Summer.
Sun Pop Life® Swimsuits for Girls.
- Second-skin luxe-shaping fabric flatters every body type
- Inspired by the design and quality of luxury brands such as ERES
- Modest coverage, maximum chicness
- Comes in 5 classically timeless colors
- Aqua
- Light Green
- Orange
- Royal Blue
- True Navy
- Crafted in antimicrobial UPF 50+ fabric for skin protection and sunburn prevention
Sun Pop Life® Swim Shorts for Boys.
- Stylish branded waistband drawstring
- Repels water on contact; retains less moisture, and dries faster
- Breathable mesh underwear layer
- Modest and multifunctional appeal
- Comes in 6 designs to suit all personalities
- Jungle
- Fruits
- Classic Red
- Moon Dots
- Surf & Skates
- Bale of Turtles
- Made of self-drying UPF 50+ fabric for maximum comfort and sun-blocking ability
Carefully designed and researched, the release of Sun Pop Life's kids' swimwear collection is expected to simultaneously change the way that we view sunblock, skin protection, and seasonal outdoor fashion. It is now available for 24/7 online order at www.SunPopLife.com.
A Few Words from the Founders
About Sun Pop Life
Sun Pop Life is a lifestyle brand carrying high-end, chemical-free, sustainable sun protection garments and outdoor apparel that parents love – and that kids love to wear.
Our sun-protective clothing is made with care using UPF 50+, eco-friendly, multi-functional fabric that is made to go beyond the borders of outdoor fun – wear it in water, wear it under the sun, or wear it around the house. Surf, turf, and beyond with our hybrid styles, designed to be dynamic enough to do it all, on land or at sea, and always to give the wearer the peace of mind to enjoy it too.
Rash guard tops and sets, leggings, swimwear, and more – no matter what speaks to your preferred kind of summertime family adventure, Sun Pop Life's sun-protective clothing will help keep up with your kids' active lifestyles.
Thank you for your continued support!
--- The Sun Pop Life Team (Greg, Halston and Gisela)
Contact Information:
Gisela Hinsdale
Founder & Creative Director
[email protected]
305 809-6735
@SunPopLife
