SUN Releases New Shared Scooter and Appoints Key Advisor

SUN first launched in Los Angeles and San Diego, and is now set to re-release their scooters with a new and improved shared scooter model. Riders will appreciate this product for its stability and frame, which is able to roll over street obstructions with ease.

"SUN has created an innovative scooter coupled with technology that makes it easier to work with cities, due to new geofencing capabilities available with this model," SUN Chief Executive Officer Kevin Ellyson stated. "The easier we allow our product to become a cohesive piece of the existing city infrastructure, the more readily available shared scooters will be all over the world."

Brandon Maier, Founder of WestWave Ventures, and Founding Partner of Quake Capital has recently joined the SUN team as an Advisor. Quake Capital, a venture capital fund and accelerator with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin was named as a Top 10 Seed Fund by Forbes. Mr. Maier is a consultant for SUN and his expertise in the startup space will help them with business development and fundraising.

