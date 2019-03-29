Sun Trolley Improves Service for Fort Lauderdale's Neighbors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's good news for Fort Lauderdale's neighbors who are choosing the Sun Trolley as their car-free transportation alternative. The Sun Trolley's NW Community Link is now providing more service in the mid-day by operating two vehicles instead of one from 11:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., and the Neighborhood Link route has been modified to reduce wait times at its most popular destinations!

"Sun Trolley's top priority is offering premier customer service and ensuring our routes and schedules serve as many riders as possible," said Robyn Chiarelli, Executive Director for the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association. "We are continuing to improve our services to maintain the Sun Trolley as the top, affordable transportation option."

The free NW Community Link operates weekdays from 6:20 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. By doubling the number of trolleys servicing this route in the mid-day, the Sun Trolley's NW Community Link will serve more riders while simultaneously decreasing wait times. This route now provides neighbors, who are commuting for both work and pleasure, with all-day connectivity to the Broward County Transit Central Terminal and the Tri-Rail Station.

The route alignment for the free Neighborhood Link route has been modified to provide a quicker, more direct connection between downtown Fort Lauderdale and LifeNet4Families, which are two major destinations served by this route. The Neighborhood Link operates weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1:10 p.m.

"These improvements to the Sun Trolley's service support our shared vision of creating a multimodal city that depends less on cars and more on alternative forms of transportation," said Fort Lauderdale Mayor and CRA Chairman Dean J. Trantalis. "We salute Sun Trolley on enhancing its operations to fulfill the transportation needs of city residents and visitors quickly and efficiently."

Both the NW Community Link and the Neighborhood Link are funded by the Florida Department of Transportation, Broward County Transit, the City of Fort Lauderdale, the Northwest-Progresso-Flagler Heights Community Redevelopment Agency (NPF-CRA), and the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA).

To hop on board the Sun Trolley, wave at the driver from a safe location anywhere along the route, signaling that you would like to board. To learn more about the Sun Trolley, visit www.suntrolley.com or call (954)-TROLLEY to speak to a neighbor support representative 24/7, 365 days per year. To track the trolleys in real time, download the free Trolley Tracker App on your Apple or Android device. Like what Sun Trolley is doing? Show it here.

ABOUT TMA (Transportation Management Association)

Founded in 1992, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, manages the Sun Trolley and the Riverwalk Water Trolley. Approximately 30,000 passengers per month utilize the TMA's six routes connecting residents, tourists and working professionals from Fort Lauderdale's neighborhoods to Broward County Transit, Tri-Rail and Brightline, as well as destinations such as Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Broward County Courthouse and the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. TMA services are provided without regard to race, color, or national origin. SUN TROLLEY ® is not affiliated, endorsed by, or associated with FDOT's SUNRAIL ® trademark.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke (954) 732-0754 (or) aimee@conceptualpr.com

SOURCE Transportation Management Association

Related Links

http://www.suntrolley.com

