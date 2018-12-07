Sun Trolley Will Implement Schedule and Route Changes on December 7, 2018 to Maximize Highest Performing Service Periods

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sun Trolley will implement route changes starting Friday, December 7, 2018 to continue to meet rider demand during high-performing service periods. Serving approximately 30,000 riders per month, the Sun Trolley operates a total of six routes and one Riverwalk Water Trolley route.

"Ensuring we continue to serve riders as efficiently as possible is a top priority," said Robyn Chiarelli, Executive Director of the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association. "The ultimate goal is to meet the unique needs of our community and ensure the trolleys remain our neighbors' first choice when it comes to car-free transportation options in and around greater Fort Lauderdale."

Starting December 7, 2018, the following changes will be implemented:

"We anticipate our riders will continue to use the Sun Trolley to travel within Fort Lauderdale and use it as a first and last-mile connector to reach destinations throughout the tri-county area," said Chiarelli. "Once the funding from the one- cent transportation surtax becomes available, we will be re-evaluating these service modifications and will consider further expanding our service offerings."

Trolley service is free, with the exception of the Beach Link and Las Olas Link, which cost just $1 per ride or $3 for an all-day pass.

To learn more about the Sun Trolley and the free Riverwalk Water Trolley, visit www.suntrolley.com or call (954)-TROLLEY to speak to a neighbor support representative 24/7, 365 days per year. To track the trolleys in real time, download the Sun Trolley Tracker App on your Apple or Android device. Like what Sun Trolley is doing? Show it here.



ABOUT TMA (Transportation Management Association)

Founded in 1992, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, manages the Sun Trolley and the Riverwalk Water Trolley. Approximately 30,000 passengers per month utilize the TMA's seven routes connecting residents, tourists and working professionals from Fort Lauderdale's neighborhoods to Broward County Transit, Tri-Rail and Brightline, as well as destinations such as Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Broward County Courthouse and the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. TMA services are provided without regard to race, color, national origin.

