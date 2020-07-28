Suna Solutions Partners with VNDLY to Provide Global MSP Programs Powered by Cloud-Native VMS Technology that Integrates with Clients' Existing Tech Stacks

CINCINNATI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhancing their dedication to be a top managed service provider (MSP), Suna Solutions (Suna), is pleased to announce their new strategic partnership with VNDLY, a leading cloud-based vendor management systems (VMS) technology provider.

VNDLY's easily-configured technology enables Suna to establish MSP programs which allows them to manage their clients' global non-employee workforce and vendor partner relationships more effectively and efficiently. By providing a platform that incorporates real-time reporting, intelligent algorithms, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, VNDLY's easy-to-use platform gives program managers, vendors, and clients the ability to manage workers and suppliers in a single platform.

In addition, Suna's clients can now take advantage of VMS technology that manages the entire lifecycle of their total external workforces from talent acquisition to offboarding. SOW management can also be incorporated, situated alongside other contingent workers, giving greater visibility into the total non-employee workforce. VNDLY's technology integrates with technologies used in HR, procurement, and finance departments to ensure data can be shared quickly, ending the disjointed practices of the past.

"Implementing VNDLY's robust technology will allow us to engage with our external workforce like never before," states Scott Ortes, Senior Director of Operations at Suna. "Apart from streamlining communication, we are now able to provide our clients and vendor partners access to key data-driven metrics to support our full cycle hiring process."

VNDLY's integration capabilities allow Suna's MSP programs to use data from across departments to make better strategic decisions while managing day-to-day needs. Whether companies need extended workforce, SOW, or independent contractor management (or all three), VNDLY provides a configurable platform that accommodates every company's needs. "We're thrilled to work with Suna to change the extended workforce landscape," said David Weiss, VNDLY's executive vice president of sales. "In these first months, we have found such a receptive audience for our combined solutions, that we know VNDLY's modern technology paired with Suna's MSP expertise will greatly improve outcomes for our clients managing non-employee workers."

About Suna Solutions

Headquartered in San Diego with office locations throughout the U.S., Suna Solutions is a leading provider of human capital management that specializes in creating customized offerings for Direct Hire, Temporary Staffing, Payroll Service and Workforce Management Solutions. For more information please call 888.223.4788 or visit www.suna.com .

About VNDLY

Founded in 2017, VNDLY transforms how companies manage their contingent workforces. Using its SaaS work management system, companies can manage the entire non-employee engagement lifecycle from talent acquisition to training to payment and offboarding. The company serves as the ERP system of record for multiple Fortune 500 companies to manage their entire contingent and non-employee workforce on a single platform. VNDLY is a cloud-native platform that helps simplify the implementation, integration, and change management aspects compared to legacy vendor management solutions. The VNDLY platform is composed of four modules: contingent workforce management, statement of work (SOW) management, independent contractor (IC) compliance, and total talent acquisition. For more information, please visit www.VNDLY.com.

