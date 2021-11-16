SunAnt Interactive, LLC, a Website Design and Internet Marketing Company Located in Milwaukee, WI, Has Acquired Alkon Consulting Group, Inc. of Schererville, IN

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are extremely excited about this development and look forward to welcoming the Alkon family of clients to the SunAnt family," says Matt Collins, Partner and General Manager of SunAnt Interactive. "We identified the opportunity with Alkon Consulting early in the summer. The closer we examined the opportunity, the more convinced we were. We have remained true to our growth-by-referral and acquisition model, so any time we can add successful businesses/clients to our book of business, we are quick to do so. Alkon has been a well-run and well-respected company for just about two decades and philosophically-aligned with our commitment to honesty and expert client care. It's a perfect fit for sure."

SunAnt Interactive has been servicing web development, hosting and internet marketing clients since 2009. When asked what the future holds for SunAnt, Damon Padovano, Partner and ITO responds, "We don't have any sales people, so we depend on referrals and acquisitions. The key to acquiring a new book of business is identification and lots of discovery and a smooth transition plan. Alkon is a great addition for us and we are really excited."

Anthony Bodden, Partner and Director of Search Marketing adds, "Another great aspect of this deal is that the majority of Alkon's clients are within striking distance of our Indiana office in Greensburg. So, strengthening our Indiana/Illinois presence is also a great development."

SunAnt Interactive, founded in 2009, is a web development and internet marketing company that builds websites, creates digital marketing strategies, provides top-notch hosting services and offers cost-effective maintenance plans. SunAnt also works behind the scenes to provide white label services for agencies. Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, they are "100% American Made" serving clients throughout the US.

