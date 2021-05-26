Sunbelt Business Brokers Successfully Facilitates a Transaction Between Tomasello Pest Control and Arrow Exterminators

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida is pleased to announce a transaction between Tomasello Pest Control and Arrow Exterminators.

John Mitchell of Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida, brokered the sale of Tomasello Pest Control , with offices in West Palm Beach, Florida to Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators . This merger strengthens Arrow's presence in West Palm Beach and enables Arrow to service more residential and commercial customers along the coast from Jupiter to Boynton Beach, Florida.

"Tomasello's history mirrors that of Arrow Exterminators, with both being family companies," Chuck Doll, Tomasello's President, said in a news release. "When it came time to find a company to acquire our family business, it was an easy decision to select Arrow. The sale of a business is always difficult for company owners. You want the acquiring company to take care of your employees like family. In the era of investment bankers and quick deals, finding a purchaser who has your employee's best interest in mind is very difficult. Tomasello vetted 32 potential buyers, and no other company gave us the confidence that they would treat our employees as their own."

John Mitchell of Sunbelt added, "For the Sunbelt team, understanding the long history of Tomasello and the unique presence that Tomasello has built up in South Florida over the last 93 years was key to finding the right buyer. We believe the team at Arrow is the perfect match."

About Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida

For over 20 years, Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida has proven itself as one of the top business sales firms in Florida. Sunbelt has distinguished itself with the outstanding quality and professionalism of its business intermediaries and dedication to its clients' success. Sunbelt has all the tools available to confidentially transact businesses with annual sales ranging from $500,000 to $20,000,000. With offices in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Sunbelt focuses on buyers and sellers in South Florida but services clients throughout the state.

About Arrow Exterminators

Family-owned and -operated since 1964, Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators boasts a modern fleet of more than 2,300 vehicles, 138 service centers and 2,600 team members, with revenues exceeding $285 million. In 2020, it was named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Atlanta by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Contact Information:

Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida

561-994-5300

[email protected]

www.sunbeltsfl.com





SOURCE Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida

Related Links

http://www.sunbeltsfl.com

