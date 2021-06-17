SunBurnt® Sweepstakes Celebrates Much-Anticipated Travel Season & Care for the Skin

Getting outdoors is good for the soul but doesn't have to be hard on the skin, #summernaturally with SunBurnt. Tweet this

SunBurnt product formulas are ideal for after sun care because the aftermath of activities that expose the skin to the elements can be harsh. For example, hiking on a trail, even if shaded by trees, can still lead to sunburn, particularly if the terrain changes because UV exposure tends to increase at high altitudes. When it comes to the beach, the hot sun and tropical climate can dry out the skin and cause sunburns. And finding cover when boating is difficult, leaving the skin exposed to intense UV rays. Combined with wind, a sunny day on a boat makes the outer layer of skin dry, increasing the chances of getting a sunburn.

SunBurnt believes that getting outdoors is good for the soul but doesn't have to be hard on the skin. This was the inspiration for the #summernaturally sweepstakes where people can enter for a chance to win an outdoor experience and airfare by sharing a photo of their favorite summer activity. People can enter on Facebook by following @SunBurnt then including the hashtag #summernaturally in the post with their picture; and on Instagram by following @muchmorethanaloe and then uploading a photo using the hashtag #summernaturally. The Instagram profile must be set to public through the duration of the sweepstakes which ends July 31, 2021.

Sunburnt is a natural after sun care treatment of choice because it is much more than aloe. It contains botanicals, flowers, cucumbers, and other plant extracts for a moisturizing effect. An independent clinical study showed SunBurnt Gel to increase skin hydration by 20% after just 7 days of use. The products deliver immediate cooling, soothing relief that leaves skin feeling silky smooth, never sticky. Visit www.sunburnt.com to learn more about SunBurnt products.

